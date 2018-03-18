Over 100 cheetals to be shifted from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Rajasthan

Rajasthan will soon receive over 100 cheetals (spotted deer) from Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The cheetal, also known as spotted deer or axis deer, is a species native to the Indian subcontinent.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has proposed shifting 110 cheetals from Rashtrapati Bhavan. “We have received a proposal from CZA for 110 cheetals (spotted deer) from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which could be shifted to Rajasthan. We will soon send a letter agreeing to the proposal. The deer will be shifted to Mukundra,” said GV Reddy, additional principal chief conservator of forest, wildlife and chief wildlife warden.

A senior forest official, on the condition of anonymity, said that as a policy decision the CZA is closing zoos, which don’t fulfil norms. On CZA’s directions, the zoo at Gulab Bagh, Udaipur was closed down a year and a half ago and all animals were shifted to Sajjangarh Biological Park.

“These cheetals will be shifted to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MTHR), Kota, which will add to the prey base,” said the official.

He said that work at MTHR is on in full swing and tigers will be relocated by March end. The big cats to be relocated have been identified but the relocation process might take time. “Tiger T-91, at present moving in Bundi area, and T-95, which on March 15 night had a territorial fight with T-86. Both are male tigers and are constantly being monitored and one of them will be shifted,” he said.

The official said three, including a male and two female tigers, are to be relocated to MTHR as approved by National Tiger Conservation Authority. “Tigress T-99 and T-102 are being considered to be shifted as in the future they might face conflict from their mothers and hunt for territory. At present T-99 is moving in Kachidawali area and T-102 in Gudda area of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve,” he said.

He said civil work comprising construction of boundary wall and chain link fencing at Mukundra Tiger Hill Reserve (MTHR) will be completed by March 31. The 24-hectare enclosure to acclimatize the tigers is also being constructed.