Public services should be provided online by March 2021: Ashok Gehlot

jaipur

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:07 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to provide 221 public services by various government departments online by March 2021. He asked that the chief secretary of the state coordinate with the respective departments and ensure good governance.

Gehlot Wednesday addressed a meeting with the IT and communications department through video conferencing. He said that nodal officers should be appointed in all departments and ensure online availability of all important services.

“We will have to increase the use of information technology in making the benefits of all government services and public welfare schemes accessible to villages and hamlets at a rapid pace,” he said.

Gehlot said that there is a large network of 80,000 e-Mitra centres and Rajiv Gandhi service centres available in the state to provide services to common people.

All processes related to Right to Information (RTI), from application to information, will be soon made online government officials said.

The administrative reform department of the Rajasthan government on Tuesday in presence of the CM signed MoU with department of information and technology to conduct all the work of providing RTI applications and information.

According to a government release, to get any information under the RTI, applications and appeals can be now made online on the RTI portal (www.rti.rajasthan.gov.in). Along with this, the application fee and copying fee can also be submitted online. All public authorities and appellate officers of all departments of the state and public information and first appellate officers of corporations, boards, commissions and autonomous institutions will also be registered on this portal.

Gehlot, while reviewing the administrative reform department, also directed officials to properly monitor letters sent by MPs, MLAs and other public representatives.