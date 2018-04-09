Rajasthan BJP uses cartoons to mock Congress on social media

The Rajasthan BJP IT cell is making use of cartoons to target Congress on social media ahead of the assembly polls slated at the end of the year.

For the past two days, cartoons mocking state Congress leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC president Sachin Pilot, have been posted by the official BJP Rajasthan twitter handle.

The party is also using caricatures, infographics and short videos to highlight its achievements and the welfare schemes launched by chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

The cartoons are being made by the BJP IT cell members based on ideas received from workers from across the state.

“We use computer tools as well as sketches and the concept is based on ideas received from the party workers, mostly on the topical issues. For example, we have received suggestions from the party workers on the fast launched by Congress today,” BJP IT cell member Hirendra Kaushik said.

The cartoons that are uploaded on Twitter and Facebook also go viral on WhatsApp as the party workers share it extensively.

The IT cell in Rajasthan has more than 500 workers. There are 12 state-level office-bearers followed by 41 district coordinators and the teams at the block level.

A cartoon that went viral on WhatsApp recently mocks Gehlot and Pilot for the alleged scams during the Congress tenure. Then, a caricature posted on Twitter shows Raje doling out different welfare schemes. A short video praising the efforts of farmers has also been uploaded on Twitter.

The IT cell will soon chalk out a plan for holding workshops at the division level across the state.

BJP national IT cell convener Amit Malviya, who was in Jaipur on Sunday, has said that the IT cell will have to play an important role in the assembly election. “Information related to public welfare schemes and flagship schemes of the government were being propagated among the people through creatives, infographics and short films on social media,” he said.

Malviya told the party workers to work as a team and share achievements of the central and state government at the grassroots level.

He said the youth comprise 65% of the population and are social media friendly. Keeping this in view, efforts should be made to present the image of the government with factual, analytical and accurate information, he added.