Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan boat tragedy: All bodies recovered from Chambal river

Rajasthan boat tragedy: All bodies recovered from Chambal river

The people on the boat were headed to Kamleshwar temple in Indergarh when it capsized.

jaipur Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:20 IST
Aabshar H Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kota
Rescue teams carry out search operations for missing people after a boat sank while crossing Chambal River.
Rescue teams carry out search operations for missing people after a boat sank while crossing Chambal River. (PTI Photo)
         

Bodies of two girls were recovered from Chambal River on Thursday morning, a day after a boat ferrying 40 persons capsized killing 13 people on Wednesday. 11 bodies were fished out on Wednesday by the rescue teams deployed by the state disaster response force (SDRF) near Gothda village in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

SDRF commandant, Kota, Amrita Duhan confirmed the recovery of the two bodies on Thursday. They were identified as Jyoti (14) and Alka (13). The deceased belonged to different villages. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, said Duhan.

“Although all the 13 bodies of the missing persons in the boat tragedy have been recovered, the district administration will take a decision if the rescue operation has to be terminated or continued,” Duhan said.

Six of the 13 people confirmed to have died in the tragedy are men, four are women and three are girls.

A boat carrying over 30 devotees to a temple in Rajasthan’s Bundi district had capsized in the Chambal river on Wednesday. Twenty devotees had been rescued.

Belonging to the Khatoli–Itawa area of Kota, they were going to the Kamleshwar temple in Indergarh of Bundi to offer prayers.

The accident took place around 8.45 am near Gotra village under the Khatoli police station, about 110 kilometers from Kota district headquarters.

