Rajasthan CM Gehlot writes to PM Modi for additional wheat allotment

jaipur Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for additional allotment of 30,000 MT wheat for 5.4 million people who are eligible under National Food Security Act but aren’t getting the grain.

He said the allotment should be done on the basis of the current population. Currently, the basis for allotment is 2011 census.

Gehlot said Centre allots 232,631 MT wheat for 44.6 million people limiting the allotment to 53% people in urban areas and 69% in rural areas. This ceiling is based on the 2011 census of 68.6 million, he said.

The chief minister said state’s population in 2019 was about 77.4 million, out of which the rural population is 58.2 million.

“According to the current population, 50.4 million people should be covered under this important scheme of social security,” Gehlot said.

He said due to the natiowide economic crisis born out of Covid-19 pandemic, the unemployed poor, artisans and daily wage labourers are facing a challenge to their livelihood.

“Taking a sympathetic view of this, the Centre should make additional allotment of wheat to the state on the basis of the current population so that the needy could benefit from this scheme according to the Act’s spirit,” he said.

