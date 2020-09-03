e-paper
Rajasthan govt forms committees to increase effectiveness of its schemes

These committees will give suggestions regarding agriculture and allied services, rural development and panchayati raj, medical and health services, education, training and employment services and state schemes operated under welfare and social security for the marginalised sections of society, according to an official statement.

jaipur Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:44 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of these committees.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of these committees.(HT file photo)
         

The Rajasthan government has formed four state-level committees to find ways to make various schemes, including those related to agriculture and rural development, more effective.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of these committees. These committees will give suggestions regarding agriculture and allied services, rural development and panchayati raj, medical and health services, education, training and employment services and state schemes operated under welfare and social security for the marginalised sections of society, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Gehlot had announced in the 2020-21 budget to set up a group of officers to rationalise various schemes operated in the state and prioritize

