Raje to Gehlot: Apologise for comments on martyrs

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje came down heavily on former chief minister and AICC general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot saying that the state people will not forgive him for his comments made on the ‘Shahadat Ko Salam’ event, which was dedicated to the martyrs of Rajasthan.

Addressing a rally at Bansur on Saturday, Raje said, “On August 14, we had organised a ceremony for the martyrs of the state in the border districts and Gehlot had said that we are wasting money. He insulted our soldiers who have sacrificed their life for the country.” She added, “Citizens of the state will not forgive him for his comments and he should apologise in front of the people. People like him have their personal interest ahead of national interest, but we are ready to sacrifice everything for the martyrs of the country.”

Replying to the comments of Raje, state Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said, “Gehlot has never insulted the forces. The fact is that Raje wants to take undue advantage of the government and is misusing the administration by putting pressure on the officials. She is not maintaining transparency in the expenditure of various events and providing benefit to the management companies.”

Raje also announced to provide special training to the students of Class 11 and 12 interested in joining the National Defence Academy (NDA). “A school in the name of Maha Rao Shekhaji would be established soon for the students who are interested in joining defence academy. For this school, we have allotted a land and sanctioned a budget of Rs 21 crores. This residential institute will have retired army officer of brigadier rank as director,” she said.

Raje also announced to double the allowance for the family members of soldiers. “Our government has increased the award money for the medal holders of the army and given 5% reservation to the retired soldiers in government services,” she said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 01:04 IST