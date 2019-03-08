Swine flu claims 153 lives in Rajasthan in first 3 months of 2019

Swine flu has claimed 153 lives in Rajasthan this year, according to health department records.

On Thursday, 26 people tested positive out of the 208 suspected swine flu patients. A total of 4,467 people have tested positive during this period, of which 153 people succumbed to the virus, officials said. Jodhpur recorded the highest number of deaths, with 32 people succumbing to the disease.

Fourteen died in Barmer, 11 in Kota, 10 each in Udaipur and Churu, nine in Bikaner, eight each in Jaipur and Nagaur, five in Jaisalmer, four each in Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Sikar, Ganganagar and Bhilwara, three each in Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Pali, two each in Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Bundi, Hanumangarh, Tonk and Ajmer.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 12:49 IST