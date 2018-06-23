Villagers on hunger strike, want to upgrade girls’ school

Villagers of Bharkala village of Ajmer district are on a relay hunger strike since the last four days. Demand? They want the government schools to be upgraded from middle to secondary level.

Having closed down the school gates, they are adamant that they will let the school open only after government has accedes to their demand.

Failing to get a response from education department officials, women villagers too joined the strike on Saturday.

"We are fighting for the education rights of our children and will not be bogged down until our demand is fulfilled," said villager Sugni Devi Rawat. "I know the value of education as I could not get a chance to study beyond Class 5,” she added.

Villagers allege that nobody seems to care for education of the girl child as neither government officials or education minister Vasudev Devnanai has bothered to take cognizance of the ongoing protest.

"Due to security and logistical problems from next year, after the 70 girls pass out Class 8 (the highest grade in village school) it would be very difficult for us to send them to a secondary school which is 15 kilometers from our village," said Gopal Singh Rawat, a villager.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is a hollow slogan of the government, said Aziz Kathat, another villager. "People sitting at the top have no concern for education of poor children," he added.

"A proposal was sent to education minister Vasudev Devnani four months ago for upgradation of the school, said Shyam Lal Sangawat district education officer (elementary), Ajmer.

Despite repeated attempts to reach him through text massages and phone calls, Devnani did not respond on the matter.

There are 300 students in the school, of which 145 are girls and 155 boys.