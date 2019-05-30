‘Will analyse why people chose BJP in Rajasthan’: Sachin Pilot on Lok Sabha poll results

Congress’ Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot has said the party will do an introspection of the Lok Sabha results and start a mass contract programme. The state unit also urged Rahul Gandhi not to quit as AICC chief.

“I have asked the party members and leaders to immediately start mass contact programme and visit cities, villages and hamlets. This is neither first election, nor the last. We will go among the masses and fulfil their expectation and demands. We will win peoples’ hearts,” Pilot told news persons after a meeting of the state executives of Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday.

On introspecting results, he said, “We accept people’s mandate and will introspect – what happened in four-five months of forming the government in Rajasthan that people chose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will analyse.” Introspection of the results will be done at district level and based on seats, and “the party will asses where there is need of change and action”, he added.

Meanwhile, voices urging Congress president Rahul Gandhi not to quit as AICC chief grew louder with the party’s Rajasthan unit unanimously passing a resolution, requesting him to continue leading the party.

After the meeting, AICC general secretary and incharge of the party’s state unit, Avinash Pande, said the state executives unanimously approved the proposal passed by Central Working Committee (CWC), expressing full faith in Gandhi’s leadership and urged him to continue with his effective leadership.

Addressing newspersons after the meeting at state party office, he said the state Congress accepts all the challenges, failures and lacunas because of which such a mandate is received. “The members of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) at every level along with complete introspection authorise the Congress president to overhaul changes in the organisational structure and implement the same at the earliest,” said Pande.

He said Congress has lost elections but is more determined towards “our immense courage, struggle and ideology than before”. The Congress party is always committed to fighting against divisive forces under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

The proposal was presented by Pande, seconded by state party chief Sachin Pilot and supported by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. “Pilot will inform the Congress president about the resolution. All the leaders at every level are directed to go among the people to express gratitude and help them. Congress will be stand with the people and work for the development of the state,” he said.

Before the meeting when asked about changes in party organisation or the government, he said: “There is no such thing.”

The proposal of CWC, Pilot said on Wednesday, is passed in state executive, urging Gandhi to continue as party president, and can do whatever changes he wish to in organisation at every level. “Congressmen and allies such as Lalu Yadav are saying that today is the time to give a strong opposition. Gandhi in and outside the parliament has been with the people, challenged and cornered the BJP, and worked to fix their accountability,” he said.

First Published: May 30, 2019 09:26 IST