‘No orders given on detention centres, haven’t seen any file’: Kerala CM

kerala

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 18:48 IST

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government on Friday made it clear that it has no plan to build detention centres in the state to house illegal immigrants.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Viijayan has denied reports that appeared in a section of the media on the subject and said some people were spreading rumours to confuse people. Many opposition-ruled states like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have said they will not construct detention centres in their states.

“In 2012 the then union government had sent a directive to the state to build detention centres to keep illegal immigrants. And in 2016 the social justice department director was assigned to oversee this. We haven’t seen any files after this,” the CM said, adding there was a clear motive behind raking up an old issue at this juncture.

The report that appeared in a national daily claimed that the state crime records bureau has been assigned to name the exact number of foreigners overstaying in the state and identify suitable buildings to house them. But the CM reiterated that no such directive was given to anyone.

“I have asked the social justice department to stop all work to clear the air. Some people are targeting us citing the work of the earlier government. We have been consistently opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and other laws,” he said.

Interestingly, opposition parties have repeatedly asked the state government about the upcoming detention centres but records with the state government show that the Congress-led UPA government had directed the state to construct them in 2012.

At a rally in Delhi last Sunday, PM Modi had said there were no detention centres in India. “No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India,” he said.