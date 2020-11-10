e-paper
Kolkata: Three arrested for duping Institution of Engineers of Rs35 crore

The century-old IEI is the national organisation of engineers in India with its headquarters in Kolkata

kolkata Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police’s detective department arrested three persons, including a former manager of a nationalised bank, for allegedly duping the Institution of Engineers (India) of Rs 35 crore using forged fixed deposit documents.

Police said that the mastermind of the racket was a 48-year-old man identified as Aroun Pandey. An alleged fraudster, he had been earlier arrested in 2012 for another bank fraud.

“Earlier this year, Pandey along with the then branch manager of a nationalised bank issued fake quotation letters to the IEI for investing in fixed deposits promising a high rate of return. Fake FD certificates were issued too,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

The century-old IEI is the national organisation of engineers in India with its headquarters in Kolkata. The other two have been identified as Krishnendu Mullick and Samrat Paul. Paul is a former bank manager.

According to the police, around Rs 35 crore was debited from different bank accounts of the IEI on different dates earlier this year through RTGS and siphoned off to various bank accounts. They were later withdrawn by the gang.

“The prime accused Pandey was arrested from Mandarmani, a popular beach resort in West Bengal, on Saturday. The rest two, including the former bank manager, were picked up from their houses in central Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district,” said the officer.

While efforts were on to recover the stolen amount sleuths, meanwhile, have seized cash amounting Rs 1.9 crore, 200 gm gold and a BMW car.

