e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Pollution control boards slap Rs 2.76 crore fine for violating air pollution norms in NCR

Pollution control boards slap Rs 2.76 crore fine for violating air pollution norms in NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas had directed to constitute special teams and launch inspection drives at construction sites in NCR.

kolkata Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Waves of dust blows from an under-construction site in Ghaziabad.
File photo: Waves of dust blows from an under-construction site in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
         

Environment compensation amounting to Rs 1.59 crore has been imposed on construction sites that violated air pollution norms during surprise checks in December by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Another Rs 1.17 crores was imposed on those violating air pollution norms during transportation of construction and demolition waste according to the CPCB.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas had directed the CPCB, the State Pollution Control Boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to constitute special teams and launch inspection drives at construction sites, during processes and transportation of materials related to Construction & Demolition (C&D) in NCR.

Also read: ‘Give me one week’s time’ - Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covid-19 efficacy

Inspections were conducted by these agencies from December 24 to 31 by constituting 227 teams. These teams carried out surprise checks and inspections at more than 3,000 C&D sites of wherein it was found that about 386 sites were non-compliant with the various C&D Waste Management Rules and dust mitigation measures stipulated by the MoEFCC and the CPCB. They also ordered work to be stopped at 12 locations.

About 325 vehicles were found to be violating norms related to transportation of C&D materials. Fortnightly inspection drives will be continued according to a statement by the Commission on Monday.

tags
top news
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
Andhra administration likely to operate from Visakhapatnam from April 13, hints minister
Andhra administration likely to operate from Visakhapatnam from April 13, hints minister
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline on Tuesday
PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline on Tuesday
5 key takeaways from Donald Trump’s phone call to overturn election results
5 key takeaways from Donald Trump’s phone call to overturn election results
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
‘Ayurveda gave world first surgeon’: UP CM Yogi on doctors opposing new norms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In