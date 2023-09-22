A laptop with no screen, another with two: New twists and turns in PC design

Would you pay $2,000 for a laptop with no screen? Or a bit more, for a laptop with two? These are the questions buyers can expect to navigate, as the personal computers segment enters an era of radical design change. PREMIUM The Spacetop by Sightful is a screen-less laptop that comes with an AR headset instead. The company is pitching it as a “100-inch screen in your backpack”.

Options already available include DIY assembly kits; all-in-one desktops (with no clunky CPU); tablets that have grown so large, one can simply plug in a keyboard and get to work. (The biggest tablet PC currently available has a 14.6-inch screen, larger than that of most laptops).

First, the most intriguing: the no-screen laptop.

The US-based start-up Sightful, founded by Israeli innovators Tamir Berliner and Tomer Kahan, is behind the first augmented-reality (AR) laptop to make it to markets. At first glance, the Spacetop looks perfectly ordinary. Open the black shell, and there’s a keyboard and webcam. But no display. Instead, the $2,000 device (that’s about ₹1.66 lakh) comes with an AR headset.

Berliner is also the man behind PrimeSense, which provided the underlying technology for Microsoft’s wireless, interactive Xbox gaming platform and Apple’s facial identification on iPhones. (The company was eventually acquired by Apple for $350 million in 2013). So he has been pushing the envelope for a while.

Sightful is pitching Spacetop as “a 100-inch screen in your backpack”. This is unmatched display, with greater privacy — no one can peek at this screen.

The question, of course, will be comfort and adaptability. Working on documents or spreadsheets, reading email, or even watching a movie, on a giant screen that moves every time one moves one’s head, will likely take some getting used to. Currently, even among gamers, AR headsets are so disorienting that users are compelled to take breaks at least every 45 minutes.

Nonetheless, Apple is attempting something similar too. The Apple Vision Pro headset, due for release next year, will be compatible with iPhones and Mac devices. Apple’s upcoming visionOS will power its AR platform. (Spacetop will use Windows 11.)

Face-offs