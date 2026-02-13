Brave mew world: Be the cat, in videogames

Videogames, of course, are a different matter. See how cats are being cast at will in these worlds, and how humans are being invited to step into their boots.

Cats are famously impossible to control on movie sets, yet filmmakers continue to cast them. They add something to a scene that a dog simply cannot, directors say: an element of intrigue or menace, a sense of being watched, and likely judged. ( Click here for more on our favourite and most troublesome cat-stars in cinema.)

Right down to the languid stretching, short napping and sharpening of claws, Stray perfects the physicality of the feline. Created by the French studio Annapurna Interactive, the art in grey and neons is effective, as is the idea of a world in which there are no humans; just a bustling world of animals and droids.

An orange feline wakes from a nap in a post-apocalyptic world, mistimes a jump, and tumbles into an underground cyberpunk city. Injured and far from its family, it must now learn to navigate this realm, in the company of a defunct drone named B12, and ascend the three levels to escape.

Out on the open seas, a cat and his sister are attacked on their boat, the latter abducted by an evil white feline and the hero knocked unconscious. He wakes to find himself on the shores of the magic island kingdom of Felingrad.

Expect real-time combat, surprise dungeons and special tools and weapons, in the action role-playing game in which the player must fight to rescue his sibling. There’s a twist along the way. (He realises he isn’t just trying to save his sister but living out an ancient prophecy, as a warrior destined to fight dragons.)

Created in 2017 by the Singapore-based Gentlebros and published by PQube, the brightly coloured art is charming and light-hearted. Two sequels, Cat Quest II and III, have since been released.

* NIGHT IN THE WOODS (2017)

Set in a fictional, dying Rust Belt town called Possum Springs, populated by zoomorphic animals, Mae, a young cat, returns home after dropping out of college, to find that her best friend, Casey, has gone missing.

From her parents’ attic, she starts to observe how the town has changed, and is forced to consider that the people of Possum Springs know exactly what happened to her friend.

Explorations of mental health and the decline of small-town America follow, as Mae and her friends fight a mysterious group of cloaked figures, encounter a cult, and battle their own demons.

Created by Infinite Fall and Secret Lab and published by Finji, Night in the Woods won the British Game Academy award for best narrative game in 2018.

Down to the dialogue and rebellious-but-far-from-perfect anti-hero, the game is full of surprises, and offers an unusually emotional experience. Expect to feel all the angst of a 20-year-old trying to find something to pin hope to, in a once-booming coal-mining town.

In a rather significant plus, the papercut-style art is exquisite.