From fruit to tea: The exciting new flavours redefining craft beer in 2025

Craft beer is having a moment in 2025, a tasty blend of bold creativity and timeless tradition that's stretching the definition of what a brew can be. Today's drinkers want more than the standard hops-and-malt formula. They're looking for new flavours and stories in every glass. Fruit-forward brews and local ingredients define the craft beer scene in 2025.

The result? An exciting wave of beers that are just as diverse, daring and dynamic as the people enjoying them. Rohan Khare, Founder, Asur-Microbrewery, shared with HT Lifestyle the top brew trends for 2025. (Also read: Farmstand chic: The décor trend that's bursting with fruit and vegetable motifs )

How fruits, herbs, and botanicals are redefining craft beer

Leading this charge are fruit-forward brews driven by Gen Z’s love for flavourful, playful drinks. Mango, raspberry, citrus, and passionfruit are no longer reserved for summer, they’re now year-round favourites. These fruits make beer more approachable without compromising on craft or complexity.

But it doesn’t stop with fruit. Brewers everywhere are exploring their local environments, turning to native herbs and botanicals to add rich, layered flavours and a real sense of place. Ingredients like lavender, chamomile, hibiscus, and even wild-foraged additions are infusing beers with floral and earthy notes, a perfect blend of the familiar and the adventurous.

Meanwhile, Cold IPAs are carving out their niche. These crisp, refreshing brews are fermented at lower temperatures, combining the hoppy kick of a traditional IPA with the smooth drinkability of a lager. It’s a win for those who want bold flavour without the heaviness. Dark beers are also back in the spotlight, particularly those inspired by the world of coffee.

Cold IPAs, tea rews, and global flavours take over 2025

Think mocha stouts and tiramisu porters, rich, roasted, and oh-so-decadent. These beers are perfect for anyone who loves a pint with dessert-like depth. There’s also a rising interest in global flavour profiles. Limited and seasonal brews are becoming culinary adventures, with ingredients like Thai basil, tamarind, yuzu, and cardamom taking centre stage. Each glass tells a story, connecting drinkers with distant cultures through bold taste experiences.

Another intriguing trend? Tea-infused beers. Green tea, rooibos, and Earl Grey are bringing soft tannins and aromatic layers to lighter styles. It’s a quieter, more contemplative approach to craft beer, but no less creative.

In 2025, craft beer is more than a style or a set of rules, it’s a medium for innovation, conversation, and cultural connection. Every pour is a fresh take on tradition. And honestly? The future tastes amazing.