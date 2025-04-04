Interior luxury on a budget? 4 decor, design tips to make your home look expensive without overspending
You don’t need millions for a luxe home. Try these 4 designer-approved interior decor tricks.
Luxury in home décor is not about excess or revolving your design around expensive items. True luxury lies in creating a space that reflects your personal aesthetic through thoughtful curation and craftsmanship.
It is about selecting bespoke pieces that tell a story and showcase quality over quantity. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sarbjit Singh, Founder and Principal Interior Designer at Fab Studio, shared, “Handcrafted elements, artisanal décor and custom details add richness without breaking the bank. By focusing on fewer, well-made items and paying attention to the finer details, you can transform your home into a luxurious space that feels both elegant and uniquely yours—all on a budget.”
He recommended -
1. Statement lighting
Statement lighting can transform a space by serving as both a functional element and a striking focal point. A chandelier, wall sconce, or dramatic floor lamp can become the talking point of a room, adding character and tying the entire design together. Beyond providing the right illumination—crucial for enhancing any design—a well-chosen light fixture elevates the overall aesthetic, making the space feel cohesive and luxurious.
2. Artisanal textiles
Artisanal textiles add warmth, softness, and uniqueness to a space. A beautiful rug can tie the entire layout together, while rich drapes in silks and luxurious fabrics frame the room elegantly. Tapestries that double as artwork introduce texture and visual interest, and layered throws paired with curated cushions create a cozy, lived-in feel. Together, these elements elevate the space, adding depth and a touch of personalized luxury.
3. Classic accessories
Classic accessories like heirloom pieces, silverware, or vintage collectibles can add timeless elegance to a space. Instead of keeping them locked away, display them thoughtfully—perhaps positioned over carefully selected coffee table books or on consoles. These accents not only enhance the aesthetic but also add character and a sense of history, making your home feel more refined and personal.
4. Statement reflections
Statement reflections through mirrors can amplify design, adding depth and scale to any space. Whether it’s mirror paneling on a wall that visually expands the room or a decorative mirror that brings movement and serves as a striking feature, mirrors enhance both functionality and aesthetics. They reflect light beautifully, making the space feel larger, brighter and more luxurious.