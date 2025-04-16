Menu Explore
Mocha mousse is elevating kitchens and bathrooms in 2025 like never before: Home decor, interior design tips to style it

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 16, 2025 07:35 PM IST

Interior design and home decor experts reveal how the Pantone 2025 Colour, mocha mousse, works in the kitchens and bathrooms.

Pantone's 2025 Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, is a deep, rich brown that brings a sense of warmth and elegance to interior spaces. Its inviting tones make it a versatile choice for both kitchens and bathrooms, adding depth and character.

From statement basins to chic cabinets: Mocha Mousse is changing the kitchen and bathroom game.(Image by Pinterest)
From statement basins to chic cabinets: Mocha Mousse is changing the kitchen and bathroom game.(Image by Pinterest)

This chocolatey hue is taking over kitchens and bathrooms in 2025

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amruth Sampige, Co-Founder at Nivasa, shared, “In kitchens, Mocha Mousse works beautifully on walls or cabinets, creating a cozy ambiance reminiscent of coffee and chocolate. Pairing it with cream or off-white countertops and backsplashes enhances its warmth, while natural wood elements add texture and visual interest. Open shelving in this rich brown can also make a stylish statement, offering a modern yet inviting aesthetic.”

The secret to 2025’s dreamiest kitchens and it starts with Mocha Mousse.(Image by X/AzzurraKB)
The secret to 2025's dreamiest kitchens and it starts with Mocha Mousse.(Image by X/AzzurraKB)

For bathrooms, she revealed, “Mocha Mousse brings a touch of earthiness to vanity cabinets or accent walls, striking a balance between sophistication and comfort. Complementing the hue with soft pastels or subtle metallic finishes—such as brushed brass or copper—elevates the space, creating a calming and harmonious atmosphere. Whether used as a bold focal point or a subtle accent, Mocha Mousse is a timeless addition that adds warmth and depth to kitchens and bathrooms alike.”

Ultimate interior vibe shift of 2025

Bringing his expertise to the same, Anamol Anand, Spokesperson at Valueline, opined, “The Pantone 2025 Colour of the Year can seamlessly integrate into bathroom design, shaping both aesthetics and ambiance. If it embodies earthy, grounding tones, it enhances the space with a spa-like serenity—ideal for walls, vanities, or textured finishes that evoke a natural retreat.”

Mocha Mousse Is the Colour That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Luxury Spa.(Image by X/johngoslett)
Mocha Mousse Is the Colour That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Luxury Spa.(Image by X/johngoslett)

For a more expressive take, he said, “The colour can appear in accents like statement basins, trims, or artisanal tiles, creating depth without overwhelming the space. When balanced with natural materials like stone, wood, or brushed metals, it transforms the bathroom into a timeless sanctuary, where design meets well-being.”

Naeem Chauhan, Founder and Managing Director at Kuche7, concluded, “Pantone's Colour of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse, works beautifully in both kitchens and bathrooms. The warm, earthy tone creates a sense of cosiness and sophistication in any space. Mocha mousse can be used to add depth and richness by applying it to the kitchen cabinetry, backsplashes, or accent walls. It pairs well with white countertops and beige or ivory elements, creating a warm and inviting cooking space. The fact that it is a neutral colour makes it a great choice for modern, classic, or minimalist interiors.”

