Quote of the day by Cillian Murphy: ‘Believe your instincts. Just because you can rationalise it doesn't mean it's…’

“Believe your instincts. Instinct, instinct, instinct over intellect. Always instinct. Just because you can rationalise it doesn't mean it's right. If you feel it, then it's right.”

The Irish actor was asked in a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations podcast, posted on February 2, 2024, what advice he would give to his 21-year-old self. In response, Cillian Murphy shared a profound quote that feels inspirational for all of us:

Maybe you have to go with the flow sometimes, tune out the second thoughts. Take it from Oscar winner Cillian Murphy , who encourages prioritising instinct over intellect.

Did you ever get that deep gut feeling that seems to defy every sense of logic? Like a calling that almost appears to be inescapable? Something that flattens out all the noise of overthinking and doubt. Often, it does not make immediate sense and may even seem risky, as you may not land on your feet every time. And most importantly, what does intuition know about the potential consequences if things do not work out, or the ginormous courage it requires to follow the calling?

What does it mean? At its heart, the message is simple: follow your instinct, your gut feeling. From carefully assessing the pros and cons to going as far as conducting a SWOT analysis, seizing any opportunity requires a leap of faith that logic may repeatedly test. But sometimes, all that faith needs is intuition, acting as the wind beneath your wings.

You must pay attention to that inner voice, as it is powerful and empowering. At times, it may seem daring, pushing you out of your comfort zone and nudging you toward paths that may not even seem like your cup of tea. There may not always be a clear safety net waiting below. Yet if you constantly let logic dictate every move and silence that instinct, regret may eventually find its way to you, whether in broad daylight when life appears to have moved on, or quietly in the middle of the night when your mind wanders about what ifs.

While logic and reasoning are undoubtedly important. They help you evaluate risks and make informed choices. However, suppressing that inner voice, the gut feeling urging you to try something new, can make you get stuck in the past, curious about how it could have been. You may rationalise with ‘curiosity killed the cat’, but curiosity is also what drives change.

Why is it relevant? In today's time, especially, the message holds relevance. With unlimited access to information and everyone ready to offer their two cents on social media, it has become very easy to overthink and overanalyse everything- it has turned into a muscle memory now.

Take the job market, for instance. Many people end up ‘job-hugging,' holding onto a role purely because of fears like financial insecurity, AI intervention, and more, even when they feel unfulfilled, and mentally already clocked out of the role. The practical side of the mind sure gives a lot of reasons to stay, but the voice inside urges to pursue something that is satisfying, where passion lies.



The same conflict is also present in personal relationships. Someone may remain in a toxic relationship because that person has become ‘a habit’, and the thought of starting over feels frightening. Then there is the modern dating world, which makes everyone scratch their heads as every day a new lingo pops up or a fresh coloured flag. So people are left stranded in relationships they wish they could end.

It is natural to develop cold feet before trying anything new, especially in a time when the global economy and geopolitical climate can feel uncertain and volatile, whether it is a career move, a creative venture or a big life decision. In such moments, it takes courage to hold on to faith in yourself, to listen to that inner voice and take the plunge despite the doubts.