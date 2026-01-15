Quote of the day by Jean-Jacques Rousseau: ‘Man is born free, and everywhere he is in chains’

Today's quote of the day is the famous opening line of The Social Contract, written in 1762 by the French-Swiss philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau. His text questions the legitimacy of political authority, breaking down the relationship between an individual and the state. Rousseau's quotes talks about personal autonomy and political authority. (Pinterest)

The quote is part of the first paragraph of Rousseau's work, which goes as follows: “Man is born free; and everywhere he is in chains. One thinks himself the master of others, and still remains a greater slave than they. How did this change come about? I do not know. What can make it legitimate? That question I think I can answer.”

Rousseau argues that true political authority comes from a social contract willingly accepted by the people, stressing ideas such as popular sovereignty and the general will. His work played a major role in shaping Enlightenment thought and modern political theory by questioning existing power structures and insisting that governments should represent the collective will of the people.