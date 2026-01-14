Quote of the day by Ruskin Bond: ‘Happiness is a mysterious thing to be found somewhere between too little and too much’

Today's quote of the day is by Ruskin Bond, the beloved Indian author celebrated for his evocative stories of life in the hills, nature, and the simple joys of everyday existence. With a unique ability to capture human emotions and the beauty of ordinary life, Bond has inspired generations of readers. Embrace balance and gratitude for lasting happiness, says Ruskin Bond. (Illustration: Gajanan Nirphale)

In his 2015 book ‘A Book of Simple Living: Brief Notes from the Hills’, he reminds us, “Happiness is a mysterious thing, to be found somewhere between too little and too much,” a timeless reflection on balance and contentment. (Also read: Quote of the day by William Shakespeare: ‘Self-love, my liege, is not so vile a sin, as self-neglecting' )

What does Ruskin Bond’s quote mean

Ruskin Bond’s line underscores the idea that happiness is neither in abundance nor in scarcity but lies in moderation. “Happiness is a mysterious thing, to be found somewhere between too little and too much,” suggests that too little can leave us wanting, while too much can overwhelm or dull our appreciation of life’s pleasures. Bond’s philosophy encourages mindfulness, gratitude, and noticing the small joys around us. True happiness, according to him, comes from balance and a deeper understanding of what matters most.

Bond, renowned for his gentle storytelling and reflections on life, reminds us that joy is often found in simplicity, observation, and thoughtful living.

Renowned author Ruskin Bond emphasises the importance of moderation in his reflections on happiness. (Pinterest)

Why is this quote relevant today

In today’s fast-paced and consumption-driven world, many of us chase extremes, be it in work, material possessions, or experiences, often overlooking the simple pleasures that truly sustain us. Ruskin Bond’s words are a gentle reminder that lasting contentment comes from moderation, appreciating what we have, and seeking balance in life. Practising gratitude, slowing down, and valuing small moments can help us experience happiness more consistently, making this quote as meaningful now as when it was written.

About Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond, an Indian author of British heritage, is widely acclaimed for his short stories, novels, and essays that often reflect life in the hills, childhood, nature, and human connections. His debut novel, The Room on the Roof (1956), won the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize. Over his prolific career, Bond has written more than 500 works, including short stories, essays, and novels, among which 69 books are specifically for children.