Quote of the day by Jon Bon Jovi: ‘You better stand tall when they’re calling you out, don’t bend, don’t break…’

Today’s quote of the day is by Jon Bon Jovi: “You better stand tall when they’re calling you out, don’t bend, don’t break, and don’t back down!” In today's world, Bon Jovi's words remind us that emotional resilience and perseverance is the key to facing challenges. (Pinterest)

March 2 marks the birthday of Jon Bon Jovi, frontman of the American hard rock and glam metal band Bon Jovi, making it the perfect occasion to revisit one of his most powerful anthems of resilience. The line comes from “It's My Life,” the lead single from the band’s 2000 album Crush. Though the track peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, it became a global hit, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries and topping charts across Europe.

Over the years, “It’s My Life” has evolved into more than just a song - it has become a declaration of independence. As Bon Jovi himself reflected, what began as a personal reflection transformed into a universal anthem: It’s my life, and I’m taking control!

In 2005 the rockstar told Germany’s Deutsche Welle, “When I was writing ‘It's My Life’, I thought I was writing very self-indulgently about my own life and where I was in it. I didn't realise that the phrase ‘It's my life’ would be taken as being about everyone - by teenagers, by older guys, mechanics, whatever. ‘It's my life, and I'm taking control.’ Everyone kind of feels that way from time to time.”