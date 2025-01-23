Republic Day 2025: Easy and simple DIY decor ideas to try at home

Republic Day 2025: As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution, it's the perfect time to channel your spirit of patriotism and infuse your home with vibrant hues of tricolour. With simple, fun, and easy DIY decoration ideas, you can create a patriotic atmosphere at home while you and your family tune in to watch the Republic Day parade on January 26. Try creative tricolour paper craft for decor.(PC: yt/@worldofartandcraft & yt/@spvcreative)

Some may even wonder about buying decorations from the store. While there's nothing wrong with it, investing time and effort into creating your own DIY decorations adds a personal touch that store-bought items can't match. Not only do you get to personalise the designs to your liking, but it also becomes a creative and meaningful activity for the whole family.

All family members can pitch in to make the DIY decorations for Republic Day celebrations, turning it into a fun-filled activity that is full of lessons, as elders narrate stories of freedom fighters and the independence struggle to children. Young kids get to learn a lot.

To start with, keep orange, green, and white as the colours for all your decorations, to mimic the tricolour flag. The addition of any other colour in it will not evoke Republic Day energy.

Here are some easy DIY decoration ideas for Republic Day.

DIY paper crafts

DIY paper crafts involve creatively cutting, and glueing different coloured papers into innovative shapes and designs. This list takes care of all paper craft needs- from DIY badges to wear during the Republic Day Parade show to home decor like a lantern and tricolour wind chime. Some of the paper crafts like 3D tricolour stars can be strung on a thread and attached to the wall.

Similarly, crafts can be made from quilling strips as well, where paper pieces are rolled and glued into intricate designs.

Children particularly love doing paper crafts like quilling so it can also be a good bonding activity with them. But ensure safety with scissors.

The list below contains the following paper craft ideas that can be tried with kids:

Quilling ideas

Tricolour badge

Suspended wind chime-like decor

3D star

3D flower

Lantern

Flowerpot

Tricolour tree

Fabric decor

While children have fun with paper crafts, turn your fabric style in sync with Republic Day's colours. Feature the same tricolour in your fabric. It can range from changing sofa cushion covers into tri colours to colouring a tote bag with tricolour-smeared handprints.

