Slow burns, fast flares: Kunal Pradhan writes on a curious cricket season

I’ve long held that sitting behind deep mid-wicket (and its mirror image, deep extra cover) is the best way to watch cricket. Nabi, after a record-breaking domestic season, deserves a place in the Indian Test squad over some of India’s current World T20 or future IPL swashbucklers. After all, if numbers like his are not enough for a call-up, what meaning will the Ranji Trophy hold any longer? (PTI)

You may not get a front-on view of the wickets, but no matter which end the bowler is charging in from, you sense the speed of the run-up, capture the leap of the delivery stride, and see the opening of the shoulders as the ball is hurled down the pitch. You then get to mark the arc of the bat as it comes down to meet the delivery, the opening of the face of the blade as it caresses the ball through the off-side or the adjustment of the hips as the bat-face closes to whip the ball through the on-side.

This, for me, is cricket in both its most leisurely and most ebullient forms.

As a young sports journalist in the late 1990s, I would often spend winter afternoons at the Kotla in Delhi, watching Ranji Trophy matches from behind the mid-wicket boundary, and observing the next generation of stars lay the foundation for a glistening future. It was the highest level of domestic cricket but, shorn of the serum of national pride or the craze for superstars, it was like watching the game in a setting that loosely resembled the village green.

A few years later, when I moved to Mumbai, this afternoon shift would happen at the Wankhede. This was the early 2000s and Wasim Jaffer was the resident Ranji don. He would be batting with an elegant flurry of cover-drives and flicks when a group of children from the Garware Stand would shout, “Wasim bhai, sixer!” Jaffer would invariably dance down the track, deposit the ball over long-off, and flash the chanters a cheeky smile.

Compare this with my first brush with Twenty20 cricket, at the opening match of the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru, in 2008. What I remember from that night is a fireworks display of Olympic proportions, a haze of pompoms, and an endless flurry of boundaries from Kolkata Knight Riders opener Brendon McCullum of New Zealand.

With a young Indian team surprisingly winning the inaugural T20 World Cup the previous year, it was clear that the stage had been set to transform the sport forever. The IPL went on to become the biggest event on the annual global cricket calendar. McCullum went on to invent Bazball and apply it to red-ball cricket as England coach.

The stark contrast in formats and settings was exemplified this month by the confluence of two events: the Indian cricket team led by Suryakumar Yadav cheered by millions during a heady World T20 run on one side, and a group of cricketers from Jammu & Kashmir beating all odds on smaller grounds across the country to seal their historic first Ranji Trophy title on the other.

Both legitimate forms of cricket. Both worthy causes in their own contexts. But how shall the twain meet?

THE BUILDING BLOCKS