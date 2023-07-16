Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Srinagar hosts an extraordinary bone carving exhibition, showcasing exceptional artistic talent

Srinagar hosts an extraordinary bone carving exhibition, showcasing exceptional artistic talent

ANI | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Srinagar
Jul 16, 2023 04:33 PM IST

A bone carving exhibition in Srinagar showcased the exceptional artwork of Aziz-ul-Rehman, who creates jewellery and decorative pieces from animal bones.

In a bid to promote artistic diversity and provide a platform for talented artisans, a two-day bone carving exhibition was held at Kashmir Art Emporium in Srinagar. The show, organised under the 'Know Your Artisan' initiative by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, drew an enthusiastic crowd of visitors to witness the exquisite craftsmanship.

Rehman's bone crafting talent stood out amidst Kashmir's traditional focus on fine design elements. (ANI photo)
The highlight of the exhibition was the exceptional artwork by Aziz-ul-Rehman, a resident of Srinagar who has embarked on a distinctive path in the art world—crafting jewellery items from animal bones. Rehman's bone crafting talent stood out amidst Kashmir's traditional focus on fine design elements such as embroidery, Kani weaving, and carpet weaving. His passion for "working with scrap bones and wood to create unique items" has resulted in an intriguing collection of jewellery, keychains, knives, and decorative pieces.

"I create various items using animal bones, such as jewellery, keychains, knives, and decorative pieces," said Aziz to Zubair Qureshi, shedding light on his artistic process and diverse creations. Aziz shared that his interest in art dates back to his childhood. "I always had a penchant for creativity. During my spare time, I enjoyed making things, playing with tools, and tending to my garden. These hobbies nurtured my artistic inclinations," he said.

The inspiration for his bone carving artistry originated from a childhood incident involving his mother's preparation of Harissa, a popular meat delicacy consumed during winters in Kashmir. Seeing his mother discard the bones after boiling the meat, Aziz carved a knife from a large bone and proudly showcased it to his family. The positive response he received ignited his excitement and passion for bone carving, a fascination that has endured over the years. While acknowledging the challenges faced by artists striving to make a living in Kashmir, Aziz expressed unwavering dedication to his craft.

Director of Handicrafts and Handloom, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, while talking to Zubair Qureshi, emphasized the significance of exhibitions like this in promoting art and supporting artists. He stressed the need to recognize and provide platforms for unique art forms such as bone carving, aiming to inspire visitors to appreciate and purchase these remarkable creations, ultimately empowering young artisans both creatively and financially.

The exhibition evoked a range of reactions from visitors, who were captivated by Aziz-ul-Rehman's skill and expressed their support for such initiatives. A visitor said, “The artistry and creativity displayed here are truly exceptional. Aziz-ul-Rehman's bone carvings offer a fresh and unique perspective on Kashmir's artistic landscape.” Another visitor expressed appreciation for the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom's efforts, stating, "This exhibition provides much-needed exposure and recognition for talented artists like Aziz-ul-Rehman. It's important to support and encourage such artistic endeavours."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Sunday, July 16, 2023
