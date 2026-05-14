Step inside Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh’s cosy Mumbai home filled with greenery, vintage collectibles

Aasif Sheikh ’s house is a perfect blend of modern amenities and personal touches. Surrounded by greenery all around the house, the actor’s house is welcomed through a wooden door that opens into a massive living-cum-dining space. The apartment features a butterfly layout with two separate living spaces, one for formal meetings and another for family gatherings. The use of warm lighting, lush green plants and muted-toned furniture blends seamlessly to create a cosy and inviting ambience.

Aasif Sheikh, known for his performance in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, gave a house tour to Mashable India. From his cosy TV room and recreation space to personal memories and unseen corners of his home, Aasif Sheikh gives fans a rare look into his life beyond television. Let’s take a sneak peek at his house.

The living room also delights with a collectable section that divides the space into two distinct areas. Both the space is connected to a parallel running balcony that features green plants for added greenery. The choice of furniture, from accent chairs to designer tables, adds a refined and contemporary touch to the interiors. Artefacts, a curated music collection, churros-themed accents and antique décor pieces add personality and charm to the space.

The other part of the living room blends comfort with luxury, featuring a recliner chair, a movable centre table and a striking focal point that anchors the space. The dining area is kept simple yet elegant with a glass-top table, wooden chairs, mirror decor on the wall, and a chic chandelier, adding a sophisticated touch. The kitchen is subtly tucked in the corner of the dining table, allowing easy access to the table and other parts of the home.