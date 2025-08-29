Step inside Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta's massive sea-facing Mumbai home as they welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on August 27 around the country as devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes. Actors Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta also brought Ganpati Bappa's idol to their brand new home - ‘Saubhagya’ - in Mumbai and shared a glimpse on Instagram. Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new sea-facing home in Mumbai.

Inside Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new home

Ravie and Sargun posted pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with friends and family on Instagram. Ravie shared a video of his living room, where they did Ganpati sthapana and wrote, “Welcome to ‘Saubhagya’ bappa…welcome to our new home. Sargun and me are blessed.” Actor Nia Sharma also posted photos from the couple's house, calling their view ‘beautiful’.

The video posted by Ravie shows a view of the couple's living room with an overall white aesthetic, panelled high ceiling, statement crystal chandeliers, an indoor swing chair, massive couches in pastel hues, marble top tables, a space dedicated to a dining area, large windows allowing ample sunlight into the space, and lamps lighting the area with ambient lighting.

The couple also decorated the space with minimal wall sculptures, golden vases, and a sectioned space in the main wall filled with awards and other trinkets. The clip also gave a glimpse of the way to their balcony, which had two glass door entries.

A balcony with a gorgeous view of the sea

Meanwhile, Nia's video revealed that the couple had a balcony spanning the entire facade of the house with a view of the sea. Large potted plants, pastel-coloured sofas, and a coffee table decorated the space.

Meanwhile, Ravi and Sargun moved to their new house last week. The couple surprised their fans with the good news on August 15. The actor posted an adorable picture with his wife, Sargun, on social media, clicked at their new apartment, and wrote in the caption, “We gave our new home a name ‘Saubhagya’.”