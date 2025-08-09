Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's beautiful south Delhi home in the leafy neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park

As part of Home with Open Arms campaign, Airbnb on November 17, 2020 shared inside photos and details of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and Gauri Khan’s Delhi home. The Bollywood superstar and his wife, interior designer Gauri, partnered with Airbnb to offer a unique stay at their Delhi home in Panchsheel Park, south Delhi. Also read | Celeb-owned AirBnBs for your next vacation; from Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai estate to Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi bungalow Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's Delhi home is glamorous yet warm. (Pics courtesy: Instagram/ Gauri Khan and Airbnb.com)

Design and layout of Gauri and Shah Rukh's home

This initiative allowed fans to apply for a one-night stay on February 13, 2021, celebrating everything from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic open-arms pose and the couple’s nostalgic connection to Delhi. While the opportunity is no longer available as of August 9, 2025, what is still available are lovely nside pictures of the couple's serene home located in south Delhi. The home is spread over multiple floors, with a cosy and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for family gatherings.

The house is exquisitely designed in Gauri's warm style, featuring bold hues, richly textured walls, and sparkling chandeliers. The home features vibrant aesthetics with bold colours, textured walls, luxe tapestries, and abundant natural light from large windows and floor-to-ceiling French doors. It is an oasis of peace with an expansive garden filled with colourful flowers.

The house is exquisitely designed in Gauri Khan's warm style. (Pics courtesy: Airbnb.com)

Personal touches

This celebrity home is a nostalgic retreat where the Khans partly raised their three children, and they used it during their visits to Delhi, despite residing in Mumbai for decades. The home reflects the Khan family’s journey, adorned with keepsakes like family photographs, such as SRK and Gauri's elder son Aryan Khan’s first badminton racket, daughter Suhana Khan’s makeup brushes and butterfly collection, younger son AbRam Khan’s first birthday gift (a silver mirror and comb), SRK’s favourite film negatives, and handmade cards from SRK and Gauri’s courtship days.

What Gauri and SRK said

“The city of Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home. Airbnb has made us feel at home throughout our travels across the world and we are excited to open the doors of our own home through this exclusive partnership," Gauri and Shah Rukh had shared earlier as Airbnb hosts.