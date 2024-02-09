Teddy Day 2024: Valentine's Week is here, and love is in the air, quite literally. Every year, Valentine's Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Celebrated as the week of love, Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day and ends with Kiss Day. Valentine's Day is celebrated as the day of love on February 14. Valentine's Week comprises of Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13). The fourth day of Valentine's Week is observed as Teddy Day. Teddy Day 2024: 6 ways to make DIY teddy for your partner(Pixabay )

Teddy bears make for great gifts for the beloved. They are soft, mushy and can make us feel comfortable. The best way to make your loved one smile is by gifting them a big teddy on Teddy Day to let them know how comfortable they make you feel.

However, instead of buying a teddy, you can make a teddy at home. Imagine how special that would be!

Steps to make a teddy bear at home:

Make the figure outline on the fabric: Choose a fabric of your choice and draw the outline of the teddy bear you want to make on the fabric. This will give you an idea about how much fabric you will need.

Cut out the fabric: The next step is to cut out the fabric according to the outline and repeast the same for another set of fabric, to add volume.

Sewing: Get your sewing kit ready and stitch the two fabrics inside out to create the space to insert cotton and other fluffy materials to make the soft toy as mushy as possible.

Cut out the edges: Before turning it inside out, cut out notches of the extra fabric after sewing and then turn the fabric to reveal the teddy shape.

Insert cotton: Insert as much cotton possible while maintaining the shape of the teddy. Insert cotton in the hands and legs of the teddy as well.

Sew and accessorise: Secure the opening by sewing it up, and accessorise the teddy with eyes, nose and any other accessories of your choice.