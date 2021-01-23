IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / These artists craft natural wonders to boost conservation
Niharika Rajput at work on a paper sculpture of the Indian Roller.
Niharika Rajput at work on a paper sculpture of the Indian Roller.
art culture

These artists craft natural wonders to boost conservation

Paper, paint, creativity and a passion for the environment make the works of Nirupa Rao, Nibha Sikander and Niharika Rajput stand out.
READ FULL STORY
By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:20 PM IST

Botanical illustrator Nirupa Rao, 30, of Bengaluru, often posts a little quiz alongside her art. Next to a blooming rhododendron, she recently said: “Do you recognise this beauty? Most wild species… are native to Asia... This one in particular is common in the Nilgiris, Anamalai and Palani Hills.” Followers (she has nearly 12,000) respond with their best guesses, or questions of their own.

The point is for people to engage and not just scroll from one pretty photo to the next, says Rao (@niruparao on Instagram).

Artists like Rao are using their art to reflect their interest in conservation, creating saleable works with an additional USP. In Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, Nibha Sikander makes paper-cut art works that mimic birds and insects. In Delhi, Niharika Rajput makes paper sculptures of exotic birds.

Rao comes from a family of naturalists and began her watercolour botanical illustrations early. “I don’t extract plants from their habitat unless they are fallen leaves so I work with a combination of photographs, on-the- spot sketches and memory,” she says. “Animals are well represented in popular culture but ask a child to name the tree outside their window and they’d be at a loss. With my work I am trying to do for plants what popular culture has done for animals.”

Her cover artwork for the re-jacketing of five of author Amitav Ghosh’s novels, published by Penguin-Random House, reflects this too. Tucked under the gleaming coils of a serpent on her much-talked-about cover for Gun Island — a book on climate change, displacement and migration — is a flower of the oriental mangrove, native to the Sundarbans.

Rao’s own second book, an illustrated work titled Hidden Kingdom: Fantastical Plants of the Western Ghats (2019) is full of intricate representations of rare plants from one of the world’s most bio-diverse regions.

For artist Nibha Sikander, 37, drawing on the bird and insect kingdom for her card-papercut works came naturally. She lives amid biodiversity too, in the Murud-Janjira region of Maharashtra’s Konkan coast. Moths, mantises and birds are spread across her instagram account, @nibhasikander.

“Paper mimics nature in its versatility – soft, stiff, malleable and flexible, almost like wings, feathers and antennae,” she says. These works were part of her first solo exhibition, Wandering Violin Mantis, at Mumbai’s Tarq gallery in mid-2020. Her priority is art, she says, but she’s glad her work is making people think about the environment.

Artist Niharika Rajput, 29, of Delhi, makes paper sculptures of the birds she encounters in her travels — from the red-billed blue magpie in Himachal Pradesh to the black-necked crane in Kashmir. She studies their anatomy in the field and in photographs and replicates them using paper, wire and epoxy.

Rajput (@paperchirrups on Instagram) has also been conducting a multimedia annual arts festival themed on birds in Ladakh, since 2018, in collaboration with a local gallery and a Jammu-based foundation. “When I share a picture of a bird or animal with some interesting facts, it helps build information but not in a conventional way,” she says. “Art can be a great tool to educate not just children but adults as well. It tells people what’s out there and needs to be protected.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Rishabh Pant (centre) and Shubman Gill celebrate moments after India’s victory at the Gabba in Brisbane. India’s win, and the way India won, will also redefine how the world views Tests. (PTI)
Rishabh Pant (centre) and Shubman Gill celebrate moments after India’s victory at the Gabba in Brisbane. India’s win, and the way India won, will also redefine how the world views Tests. (PTI)
art culture

Redrawing the boundaries of the cricketing world: Sporting Life by Rudraneil Sengupta

By Rudraneil Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The victory in Brisbane will change how young players and fans around the world view the game. India has proven that no foe is too formidable, no fight too impossible to win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
Naidu suggested that the Indian world view of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the world is one family) can show the way for the contemporary problems facing humanity.(Unsplash)
art culture

Indian philosophy of oneness has special relevance in today's world: Naidu

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The age-old Indian philosophy of "universal oneness" has a special relevance in a world where the social fabric of many countries and communities are being eroded by hatred, violence, bigotry, sectarianism and other divisive tendencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights &amp; unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
"We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights & unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.(Unsplash)
art culture

PM Modi assures commitment to preserve Assam's culture ahead of visit

ANI, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Ahead of his visit to Sivasagar in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
A Trans News cover. “Its most special attribute,” says editor Priya Babu, “is that the models for all the photos used with the stories are transgender people.”
art culture

Queer eye: There’s a new trans news magazine in Madurai

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The free fortnightly online magazine offers updates on the news, tips on fashion, health and home decor, lists products made by members of the community, and lists job openings too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who you might remember from the X-Men films, play two characters is this iconic play. (IMAGE COURTESY Cort Theatre)
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who you might remember from the X-Men films, play two characters is this iconic play. (IMAGE COURTESY Cort Theatre)
art culture

What are they waiting for? The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The play’s the thing. But sometimes, it’s also the thing that makes you wonder about other things. Bonus questions in this puzzle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.(ANI)
art culture

Odisha CM inaugurates 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 15th edition of Toshali National Crafts Mela in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.(Unsplash)
art culture

Art Basel Has Postponed Its Namesake Fair Yet Again

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Traditionally held in June in Switzerland, the marquee event of the global arts circuit follows its playbook from last year, which saw an eventual cancellation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
Following those protests, the corporation that runs the Square Mile financial district set up a task force on tackling racism, which recommended removing statues of William Beckford and John Cass from the medieval Guildhall.(Reuters)
art culture

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sector's historic role in slavery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
The temple dedicated to Sun God was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.(Unsplash)
art culture

Odisha govt finalises draft plan for beautification work of Konark temple

ANI, Bhubaneswar (odisha) [india]
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The Odisha government on Thursday announced that it will undertake a heritage project for beautification work at the famous Konark Sun Temple and development of its periphery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
Khamari’s Microbial Peacock (above) won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual agar art contest in December.
art culture

Art created in a petri dish in India has just won an international award

By Harikrishnan Nair
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Researcher Balaram Khamari “plants” live bacteria in a jelly-like substance called agar, to create agar art in intricate patterns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
The resolution condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects ... by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias,” often resulting in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items.(Usplash)
art culture

UN approves global conference on protecting religious sites

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning damage and destruction of religious sites and asking the secretary-general to convene a global conference to spearhead public support for safeguarding places of religious heritage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ(Wikipedia)
art culture

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th century “Salvator Mundi” painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
The studio that teaches design and restoration to a new generation of fan-makers was placed on France’s intangible heritage list last year.(AP)
art culture

Virus pushes storied Paris fan museum to brink of folding

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Just like the leaves of its gilded fans, France’s storied fan-making museum could fold and vanish. The splendid Musee de l’Eventail in Paris, classed as a historical monument, is the cultural world’s latest coronavirus victim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Galvao said independent artistes in Brazil are "facing a difficult moment", with lack of funding, growing censorship and spaces of art being shut down. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Gustavo Galvao's new film is about resisting, fighting through art

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Brazilian filmmaker Gustavo Galvao says his latest movie "We Still Have the Deep Black Night" is a reflection of the current political climate of the country and aims to fight censorship and dictatorship through art.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.(Yahoo)
art culture

Snow sculpting competition begins in Gulmarg

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:55 AM IST
A four-day snow sculpting competition, aimed at providing a platform to budding artists in Kashmir, began on Wednesday in the famous skiing resort of Gulmarg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP