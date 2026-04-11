Tip of the day: Want a stylish console table without overspending? Watch video and follow this simple 9-step DIY guide

Ayesha Preet, a DIY home makeover expert, often shares videos that can inspire people to decorate their home in the most budget-friendly way. In an Instagram video dated June 1, 2025, she shared a DIY plan to transform an old console into a beautiful centrepiece . Here’s the breakdown of the step-by-step process to transform an old console table.

Home is not just any other place, but a space that makes you feel comfortable, and that’s why building a home and decorating it takes time. Most people spend a lot to decorate their home, but it’s not necessary to break the bank to build a beautiful home. You can make smart decisions and try DIY hacks to decorate your home under budget.

How to transform an old console into a modern beauty Here’s a step-by-step transformation of an old console table into a modern beauty:

Step 1: Remove the old legs

The first step is to remove the outdated legs of the old console to give it a fresh foundation.

Step 2: Filled gaps

The next step is to use wood filler to smooth out any imperfections and gaps, ensuring a flawless surface.

Step 3: Sanding

Now sand the entire piece, starting with 100-grit sandpaper for a rough prep, then 220-grit for a smooth finish.

Step 4: Added rattan detail

Carefully attached a beautiful rattan sheet to the door using a nail gun, creating a striking natural texture.

Step 5: Cut the MDF board

Now use an MDF to cut out the desired shapes for the new structure and fix them in place for added dimension.

Step 6: Bamboo detail on the drawer

Repurpose bamboo sticks from a discarded runner, meticulously spacing them to create a unique texture on the drawer front.

Step 7: Painting

Now, you can apply Annie Sloan’s chalk paint with a roller and brush, making sure to give it two coats for a solid, even finish.

Step 8: Sealing the paint

You can use chalk paint wax to protect the paint and bring it to life with a subtle sheen.

Step 9: Final touches

Lastly, install matching wooden knobs and legs, tying the whole look together. From discarded to dazzling, this console table now has a fresh, modern twist!