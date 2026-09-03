Kick Back: Janmoni Konwar lost her home, but not her fight for gold

Early on a Sunday morning in July, 17-year-old Janmoni Konwar was shaken awake by her frantic mother. The Brahmaputra River that marked the edge of their village, Bhogdoiporia, in Assam’s Jorhat district, had begun a course of devastation.

The family of five barely had time to flee their bamboo-and-mud house for higher ground before their home was swept away. What crushed her, Konwar says, was the obliteration of her training ground, and of the fishery her family had just started to help fund her trip to Delhi.

That trip was in a few weeks. Konwar was reigning national karate champion in her category, set to defend her title at the 2026 All India Independence Cup Karate Championship.

Incredibly, that’s exactly what she did.

In August, she won gold at that meet.

Konwar has lived in a relief camp since the floods. It was from the relief camp that she headed to Delhi, with funding and assistance from Alakh Pandey, a teacher and entrepreneur better known as PhysicsWallah on YouTube.

When he visited the relief camp and met her, she was still clutching the few possessions she had fled with: Her medals. “They are my most precious belongings,” she says.

Knowing no help was coming, and that she would lose her chance at a well-deserved victory, he offered to get her to Delhi.

All Konwar could think, she says, was: This is all that matters now.