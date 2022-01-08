Nostalgia with Viveck Vaswani: “Nowadays, the young take a gap year; I took a four-year-long gap year!”

What were your career options back then?

I had none because I was terrible at studies. All I did during my school and college days was watch movies. But I knew everything about movies! I would go to the theatre daily and speak to the projectionists, gatekeepers and ticket sellers. My entire knowledge of cinema came from them, there was no Google then!

With mom, dad and youngest brother Dev at the Diwali Pooja at his father’s retail store, Ruksons, which became his production office later; (inset) Shooting for Patthar Ke Phool with theatre doyen, Manohar Singh of the National School of Drama

Your bank balance?

I did not have a bank account. I would take cash from my father’s cupboard—he left it open for me. I took ₹15 every day.

As the ‘Master Of Ceremonies’ at the Campion School Alumni Dinner in 1982

Your relationship status?

I was single. It didn’t strike me I could do anything else in a theatre except watch films.

With Zeenat Aman, who starred in Gawaahi in 1987, along with Shekhar Kapur and Ashutosh Gowarikar, both Oscar nominees

Your focus in life?

Nowadays, the young take a gap year; I took a four-year-long gap year! I was ambitious enough to want to do theatre and film. I knew I could always take over my father’s retail business.

With Shashi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor on the first day’s shoot of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

What was your frame of mind?

I had no angst. I was brought up to be grateful for all my blessings. I had deep faith in God, which is still the case today.

He cast Tabu’s cousin Kamran Rizvi in Nai Dishayen but Kamran passed away soon

Who was family to you and what was your equation with them?

Besides my parents, I have two younger brothers. Gautam has been with Apple in America for years and Dev is in Dubai, building an ad film empire. We are lucky we all get along, which is quite rare. Now my mom stays with each one of us in turn.

With the Unati Mandal Committee. His mom was the President for nearly three decades and the Diwali Ball was the highlight at the Taj Mahal hotel

Whose posters did you have on your walls?

Of pop group ABBA.

Viveck did his Sindhi comedy skit at the Diwali Ball every year for a decade

What was your fashion sense like?

Non-existent. Shorts, T-shirts and flip-flops. As I have OCD and have to do all my stuff myself, these are the easiest outfits to wash.

From HT Brunch, January 9, 2022

