Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Hot, but falling out of flavour

When I first wrote about Sriracha, it was a sauce that most Indians had not heard of. Only those who travelled to America had tried it and knew that it had become a rage in that country. Its popularity had spread to all corners of the American market. Such chefs as Jean-Georges Vongerichten used it in their Michelin-starred restaurants, and it had become a staple of pantries among trendy people and chilli-heads, who claimed that a dash of Sriracha improved everything.

