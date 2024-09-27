Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Hot, but falling out of flavour

Sriracha was the hottest sauce in town, until it wasn’t. The popularity of the condiment is waning due to its sketchy origins and changing taste profile
When I first wrote about Sriracha, it was a sauce that most Indians had not heard of. Only those who travelled to America had tried it and knew that it had become a rage in that country. Its popularity had spread to all corners of the American market. Such chefs as Jean-Georges Vongerichten used it in their Michelin-starred restaurants, and it had become a staple of pantries among trendy people and chilli-heads, who claimed that a dash of Sriracha improved everything.