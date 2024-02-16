Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Spread those wings and fry
Feb 16, 2024 10:14 AM IST
Cultures around the world have perfected their own recipes for fried chicken. It’s high clucking time that India got its own version, and shared the love
My whole family loves Bangkok. And we are crazy about the food. But all of us like different aspects of the city’s food scene. When my wife and I are in Bangkok, we eat at mall restaurants, local Thai favourites, and at roadside stalls. My son, however, goes off to Bangkok’s many Michelin-starred restaurants, is friends with all the top chefs and has very fancy meals.
