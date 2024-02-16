Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Spread those wings and fry

My whole family loves Bangkok. And we are crazy about the food. But all of us like different aspects of the city’s food scene. When my wife and I are in Bangkok, we eat at mall restaurants, local Thai favourites, and at roadside stalls. My son, however, goes off to Bangkok’s many Michelin-starred restaurants, is friends with all the top chefs and has very fancy meals.

Khao Man Gai comes from China; most people now know it as Singapore Chicken Rice. (Shutterstock)