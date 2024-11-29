Rude Health by Vir Sanghvi: It’s what we’ve weighted for

Around the world, drugs that suppress appetite are all the rage for weightloss. We’ve taken to them faster than any diet. Could the war on fat finally be over?
Have you been on a diet lately? Have you bought a diet book? Gone to see a “weightloss consultant”? Watched a diet video? Starved yourself for 18 hours because you are on an intermittent fasting diet? Looked longingly at a slice of toast that you are not allowed to eat because of your carb-free diet? Weighed yourself every day after coming back from the gym to check how much weight you have lost?