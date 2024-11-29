Have you been on a diet lately? Have you bought a diet book? Gone to see a “weightloss consultant”? Watched a diet video? Starved yourself for 18 hours because you are on an intermittent fasting diet? Looked longingly at a slice of toast that you are not allowed to eat because of your carb-free diet? Weighed yourself every day after coming back from the gym to check how much weight you have lost?

Rude Health by Vir Sanghvi: It’s what we’ve weighted for