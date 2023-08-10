Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Why Champaran Meat is the new classic

Most Indian gastronomic classics —that is to say, dishes that you find on lots of menus — have been around for decades if not centuries. North Indian biryani dates back to the Mughals. What we now call Kerala biryani predates the Mughals by several centuries. The great kormas of Awadh are two centuries old. Rogan josh is so old that it is hard to even figure out when it left Kashmir and moved southwards. Champaran Meat is such a hit that chef Chintan Pandya’s version is almost the signature dish of Dhamaka, the hottest Indian restaurant in NYC. (Photo: Dhamaka)

The dark, slow-cooked goat meat dish popped up seven years ago and is now seen in small restaurants, from Bihar to Noida.

At Dhamaka, where the chef Chintan Pandya experiments with dishes from all over India including the North East, his version of Champaran Meat is such a sensation that the New York Times has written glowingly about it, Chintan has done Instagram videos about cooking it and nearly every review of the restaurant mentions this dish.

Sandeep Pande, now at the St Regis in Goa, is the chef that other chefs look up to. Chintan Pandya and everyone else who has worked with Sandeep regards him as an encyclopaedia of food. I asked him how long ago he first heard of the dish: "It became popular around six year or seven years back", he explained. "And suddenly everyone jumped on to the bandwagon and started putting whole garlic bulbs in thin gravy in a sealed mud pot and called it Champaran Meat. Comorin does a version too. "

So, he was not acting out of some kind of Bihari pride? “No. Not at all. I had never heard of it when I was growing up in Bihar.” Champaran Meat is slow-cooked goat meat made in a handi. The meat is marinated with onions and garlic and cooked over an extended period with chopped ginger and whole spices like green and brown coriander, tej patta, cloves, dried chilli, powdered red chilli, turmeric, cumin, dhania powder and mustard oil.

Could Ahuna Meat be the original inspiration for what we now call Champaran Meat? At the ITC Royal Bengal, Champaran meat is not on the menu but they make it on request for banquets. I spoke to Abhinav Chaudhary, the Bihari chef who makes it. He accepted that there was a connection to Ahuna Meat and said that it is the idea of meat slow-cooked on a handi with whole garlic that is at the root of what he and other Biharis cook. He did not recognise many of the modern recipes for Champaran Meat, he said, but every chef has the right to do his own thing.

