Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Why Champaran Meat is the new classic

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Why Champaran Meat is the new classic

ByVir Sanghvi
Aug 11, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Some dishes are passed down through generations, but an unlikely favourite has emerged in the 2010s. Champaran Meat is taking over menus in India and even NYC

Most Indian gastronomic classics —that is to say, dishes that you find on lots of menus — have been around for decades if not centuries. North Indian biryani dates back to the Mughals. What we now call Kerala biryani predates the Mughals by several centuries. The great kormas of Awadh are two centuries old. Rogan josh is so old that it is hard to even figure out when it left Kashmir and moved southwards.

Champaran Meat is such a hit that chef Chintan Pandya’s version is almost the signature dish of Dhamaka, the hottest Indian restaurant in NYC. (Photo: Dhamaka)
Champaran Meat is such a hit that chef Chintan Pandya’s version is almost the signature dish of Dhamaka, the hottest Indian restaurant in NYC. (Photo: Dhamaka)
The dark, slow-cooked goat meat dish popped up seven years ago and is now seen in small restaurants, from Bihar to Noida.
The dark, slow-cooked goat meat dish popped up seven years ago and is now seen in small restaurants, from Bihar to Noida.

At Dhamaka, where the chef Chintan Pandya experiments with dishes from all over India including the North East, his version of Champaran Meat is such a sensation that the New York Times has written glowingly about it, Chintan has done Instagram videos about cooking it and nearly every review of the restaurant mentions this dish.

Bolognese sauce was invented by Italian immigrants in England or America.
Bolognese sauce was invented by Italian immigrants in England or America.

Sandeep Pande, now at the St Regis in Goa, is the chef that other chefs look up to. Chintan Pandya and everyone else who has worked with Sandeep regards him as an encyclopaedia of food. I asked him how long ago he first heard of the dish: “It became popular around six year or seven years back”, he explained. “And suddenly everyone jumped on to the bandwagon and started putting whole garlic bulbs in thin gravy in a sealed mud pot and called it Champaran Meat. Comorin does a version too. “

Chicken Kiev was invented in New York, yet in Kiev there are plenty of restaurants serving the ‘original’ version.
Chicken Kiev was invented in New York, yet in Kiev there are plenty of restaurants serving the ‘original’ version.

So, he was not acting out of some kind of Bihari pride? “No. Not at all. I had never heard of it when I was growing up in Bihar.”

Champaran Meat is slow-cooked goat meat made in a handi. The meat is marinated with onions and garlic and cooked over an extended period with chopped ginger and whole spices like green and brown coriander, tej patta, cloves, dried chilli, powdered red chilli, turmeric, cumin, dhania powder and mustard oil.
Champaran Meat is slow-cooked goat meat made in a handi. The meat is marinated with onions and garlic and cooked over an extended period with chopped ginger and whole spices like green and brown coriander, tej patta, cloves, dried chilli, powdered red chilli, turmeric, cumin, dhania powder and mustard oil.

Could Ahuna Meat be the original inspiration for what we now call Champaran Meat? At the ITC Royal Bengal, Champaran meat is not on the menu but they make it on request for banquets. I spoke to Abhinav Chaudhary, the Bihari chef who makes it. He accepted that there was a connection to Ahuna Meat and said that it is the idea of meat slow-cooked on a handi with whole garlic that is at the root of what he and other Biharis cook. He did not recognise many of the modern recipes for Champaran Meat, he said, but every chef has the right to do his own thing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vir Sanghvi

    Why hide the papers? Why keep the conspiracy theories related to Netaji Subhas Bose’s death alive? And why deny India the truth about the death of one of its great freedom fighters?

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out