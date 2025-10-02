Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

10 Shortlisted chiffon kurta sets for Puja only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Shop these Amazon Great Indian Festival deals to elevate your ethnic wardrobe and make a statement at every festive occasion.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SUHITA Women’s Ethnic Kurta Sharara Dupatta Set – Elegant Embroidered Chiffon Indian Outfit Dress Set | Stylish Traditional Attire for Women & Girls (2XL) Voilet View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Naixa Womens Lemon Yellow Chinon with Cotton Lining Embroidered Flared Kurta with Rayon Pant and Chinon Embroidered Dupatta Sets (NX-616-Lemon-L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Straight Silk Chiffon Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta & Pant With Dupatta Set (Pink_IESTR9975_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Printed Chiffon Straight Kurta With Trousers and Dupatta View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashion Chikan Art Womens Chiffon Chikankari Straight Kurti WIth Palazo & Inner (Large, Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Straight Silk Chiffon Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta & Pant with Dupatta Set (Pink_KH9RP9975_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Women Chiffon Straight Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (Green_KH9GN9978_XX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Celebrate the festive season in style with these exquisite chiffon kurta sets for women, available at attractive discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival. From chiffon and silk to intricate embroidery and chic motifs, these sets are perfect for Diwali puja, weddings, and traditional celebrations. Designed to offer elegance, comfort, and a modern twist on classic silhouettes, these kurta sets are must-haves for your festive wardrobe.

10 Shortlisted chiffon kurta sets on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
10 Shortlisted chiffon kurta sets on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Top 8 chiffon kurta sets for you:

1.

SUHITA Women’s Ethnic Kurta Sharara Dupatta Set
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from premium chiffon, this SUHITA kurta set exudes elegance and sophistication. The intricate embroidery on the kurta paired with a flared sharara and matching dupatta creates a perfect festive ensemble. Lightweight and breathable, it is ideal for both casual celebrations and grand occasions.

2.

Naixa Women's Chinon Embroidered Flared Kurta with Pant and Dupatta Sets
Loading Suggestions...

This stunning Naixa set features delicate chinon embroidery that adds a touch of opulence. The flared kurta paired with tapered pants and a matching dupatta provides a comfortable yet stylish silhouette. Available in plus sizes, it caters to a wider range of body types without compromising on style.

3.

INDO ERA Women's Straight Silk Chiffon Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta & Pant with Dupatta Set
Loading Suggestions...

Made from luxurious silk chiffon, this INDO ERA set is perfect for traditional events. The straight kurta adorned with ethnic motifs paired with elegant pants and a coordinating dupatta gives a sophisticated and graceful look. Its premium fabric ensures a comfortable fit while maintaining a festive charm.

4.

Libas Women’s Printed Chiffon Straight Kurta with Trousers and Dupatta
Loading Suggestions...

This Libas set combines contemporary style with classic charm. The printed chiffon kurta features subtle patterns that are perfect for daytime celebrations, while the straight trousers and matching dupatta complete the traditional look effortlessly. Ideal for casual gatherings or festive family occasions.

5.

Fashion Chikan Art Women's Chiffon Chikankari Straight Kurti with Palazo & Inner
Loading Suggestions...

Featuring traditional Lucknowi Chikankari embroidery, this kurta set from Fashion Chikan Art is a timeless addition to any ethnic wardrobe. The lightweight chiffon kurta paired with palazo pants and inner lining ensures comfort, while the delicate embroidery adds intricate detailing that stands out at any festive gathering.

6.

INDO ERA Women's Straight Silk Chiffon Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta & Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9RP9975)
Loading Suggestions...

Another exquisite piece from INDO ERA, this set highlights traditional motifs on luxurious silk chiffon. The straight kurta design paired with pants and dupatta makes it easy to wear for weddings, pujas, or cultural celebrations, ensuring you look elegant while staying comfortable.

7.

INDO ERA Women Silk Chiffon Straight Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9RD9976)
Loading Suggestions...

This INDO ERA set showcases meticulous embroidery on silk chiffon, creating a regal look. The straight kurta with matching pants and dupatta ensures a graceful silhouette. Perfect for family functions, Diwali gatherings, or wedding celebrations, this set blends traditional artistry with modern comfort.

Similar stories for you:

Chaniya Choli for Navratri: Top picks for Dandiya Night on Great Indian Festival

5 pure cotton white men’s shirts you can stylishly pair with jeans, chinos or trousers for versatile everyday dressing

5 Elegant threadwork kurta sets to shop now: Best picks for this festive season

  • What sizes are available for these kurta sets?

    Most of these kurta sets are available in sizes ranging from S to XL, and some offer plus-size options for a comfortable fit.

  • Can these kurta sets be paired with other bottoms?

    Absolutely. While they come with matching pants or palazos, you can also pair them with jeans, leggings, or skirts for a modern fusion look.

  • Can these kurta sets be machine washed?

    While some polyester and chiffon sets are machine washable on a gentle cycle, silk and heavily embroidered sets are recommended to be hand washed or dry cleaned to preserve the fabric and embroidery.

  • Are these sets suitable for weddings or formal occasions?

    Yes, these kurta sets feature elegant fabrics, embroidery, and designs that make them perfect for weddings, festivals, and other formal events.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / 10 Shortlisted chiffon kurta sets for Puja only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On