6 most expensive dresses in history of fashion: From Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Subway’ dress to Queen Letizia's wedding gown

Money may not buy you love, but it can certainly buy you a show-stopping gown that leaves everyone breathless. In the ever-changing world of fashion, some dresses rise above fleeting trends to become timeless symbols of luxury and artistry. These exquisite pieces, often worn by celebrities or made from rare, high-quality materials, come with jaw-dropping price tags. (Also read: London Fashion Week makes history as first major event to ban exotic animal skins starting 2025 ) Check out six most expensive dresses in the world.

Think you can guess how much the priciest dress costs? Spoiler: It's probably way beyond your wildest guess. According to Sotheby's, here's a look at some of the most expensive dresses ever created in the history of fashion.

1. The Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur ($30 million)

The Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur is the world's most expensive dress, valued at $30 million.(Pinterest)

The Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur, designed by Faisal Abdullah, is the world's priciest dress at $30M. Made of crimson silk and taffeta, it's adorned with over 750 diamonds, including a stunning 70-carat pear-cut Belgian diamond. Inspired by Hafiz's The Rose and the Nightingale, it debuted in 2009 at the STYLO Fashion Grand Prix, modelled by Kavita Sidhu.

2. Martin Katz and Renee Strauss wedding dress ($16.2 million)

In 2006, Renee Strauss and jeweller Martin Katz crafted the world's most expensive wedding dress, valued at $16.2M. Showcased at the Luxury Brands Lifestyle Bridal Show at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, the gown boasts 150 carats of diamonds adorning its bodice. Crowned by the Guinness Book of World Records, this extravagant masterpiece fuses bridal couture and high fashion.

3. Red Diamond Abaya ($16 million)

Debbie Wingham's Red Diamond Abaya, valued at $16M, is a dazzling masterpiece adorned with 2,000 stones, including a $7.4M red diamond, 100 black and white diamonds, and 1,899 pointer diamonds set in platinum. Featuring nearly 200,000 hand-stitches with 14-carat white gold thread, this luxurious abaya redefined haute couture when unveiled in 2013 at Dubai's Raffles Hotel.

4. Hany El Behairy wedding dress ($15 million)

Designer Hany El Behairy unveiled a $15M wedding gown at Paris Haute Couture Week 2020, marking his 100th show. Adorned with 120 carats of diamonds from Sarana Diamond Jewelry, the dress featured a star-patterned veil and intricate detailing. Taking 800+ hours to craft for a wealthy Egyptian client, this masterpiece exemplifies luxury.

5. Queen Letizia of Spain's royal wedding dress ($10.7 million)

Queen Letizia's $10.7M royal wedding dress by Manuel Pertegaz.(Pinterest)

Queen Letizia's $10.7M wedding dress by Manuel Pertegaz is a masterpiece of ivory silk with gold-thread floral embroidery, symbolising regal elegance. Featuring a high collar, long sleeves, and motifs from the Prince of Asturias crest, the gown was paired with a cathedral-length veil gifted by King Felipe.

6. Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Subway’ dress ($5.6 million)

Marilyn Monroe's iconic white subway dress from The Seven Year Itch fetched over $5.6 million at a 2011 Beverly Hills auction. Created by renowned costume designer William Travilla, the dress became legendary for its billowing moment in Monroe’s famous 1950s scene. Originally estimated to sell for $1 to $2 million, it far exceeded expectations at Debbie Reynolds' Hollywood memorabilia auction.