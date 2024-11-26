Aditya Roy Kapur goes classic in black pantsuit for International Emmys, fans call it ‘every Delhi reception look’. Pics

Aditya Roy Kapur is set to make a striking appearance at the International Emmy Awards 2024, where his OTT debut series The Night Manager is India's only nomination. While fans eagerly awaited his style reveal, the popular Instagram page Diet Sabya spilled the beans with exclusive pictures. Aditya Roy Kapur showcased a sophisticated look in pantsuit for International Emmy Awards 2024.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

Dressed to impress for the global stage, Aditya's look is undeniably striking, but does it align with the expectations of netizens and fashion aficionados? Scroll down to find out whether it lives up to the hype. (Also read: Exclusive| Aditya Roy Kapur to attend International Emmy awards: If The Night Manager wins, it will be cherry on top )

Aditya Roy Kapur rocks pantsuit for Emmy Awards

On Tuesday morning, Diet Sabya dropped a visual treat for fans of Aditya Roy Kapur. Sharing a series of pictures of the actor, the caption read, "Is this the best he's ever been styled (part 2)? #dsexclusive: Adi at the International Emmys tonight." In the photos, Aditya can be seen exuding charm in a perfectly tailored pantsuit.

Aditya wore a crisp white shirt adorned with black buttons, which he layered elegantly with a black blazer featuring padded shoulders, full sleeves, a double collar, and notch lapels. He paired the ensemble with well-fitted black trousers accentuated by a shiny satin lining on the side, adding a touch of sophistication to his look.

To complete the outfit, Aditya styled it with a sleek black bow tie, a classy brooch pinned to his blazer, and a pair of polished black loafers that tied the look together effortlessly. With his perfectly full beard and gelled hair, he looks absolutely dapper.

How netizens reacted

Aditya's post quickly turned into a hot topic in the fashion space, drawing a flood of reactions. One user quipped, "Isn't this literally every guy at a South Delhi cocktail night?" while another added, “Ramdev Baba core.” One comment read, "I like the pants, but the whole look is so West Delhi wedding reception coded." Another user wrote, "But why? This is so every Delhi bwoy look." One fan said, "Ate and left no crumbs."