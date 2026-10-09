Alia Bhatt-inspired jewellery pieces you can shop during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Alia Bhatt-inspired jewellery pieces you can shop on Amazon (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Alia Bhatt’s jewellery choices offer plenty of inspiration if you prefer statement pieces that still feel elegant. From layered pearl necklaces and traditional kundan earrings to delicate mangalsutras and bridal headpieces, her style moves between understated detailing and occasion-ready glamour. The trick is choosing jewellery that complements your outfit instead of competing with it. If you are putting together a wedding guest look, planning festive outfits or simply want to experiment with traditional jewellery, these Alia Bhatt-inspired pieces on Amazon offer different ways to recreate that aesthetic. They are inspired-by options rather than claims of being the exact pieces worn by the actor, so check the product photographs, materials and dimensions before buying. Alia Bhatt-inspired jewellery pieces on Amazon:

A short mangalsutra can add a subtle traditional detail without overpowering your outfit. This Wynona design combines gold plating with American diamond detailing, making it an option for those who prefer a delicate, contemporary take on traditional wedding jewellery. How to style it: Wear it with a silk saree, a simple suit or a blouse with a clean neckline. If the necklace is the focal point, keep the earrings understated. Best for: Wedding functions, festive outfits and traditional looks with a modern finish.

2 . Alia Bhatt-Inspired Multi-Layered Pearl Choker Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Pearl jewellery can bring softness and texture to an outfit, particularly when styled with traditional Indian clothing. This multi-layered pearl choker offers a more noticeable neckline detail than a single-strand necklace, making it worth considering for outfits with open or structured necklines. How to style it: Pair it with a solid-coloured saree, an embellished blouse or a contemporary lehenga. Avoid a heavily embroidered neckline if you want the necklace to stand out. Best for: Wedding guest dressing, festive dinners and statement ethnic looks.

If you prefer to experiment with celebrity-inspired styling without investing in a complete jewellery set, statement earrings are an easy place to start. This listing is described as Alia Bhatt-inspired earrings, so check the product images closely to understand the design, finish, size and level of embellishment before deciding how to style them. How to style them: Let the earrings lead the look by pairing them with a simple kurta, a sleek hairstyle or a saree with minimal jewellery elsewhere. Best for: Buyers who want an individual accessory rather than a coordinated necklace-and-earring set.

A mathapatti can instantly make a traditional outfit feel more occasion-ready. This gold-and-white kundan headpiece is designed for bridal and festive styling, bringing decorative detail to the hairline without requiring a necklace to do all the work. How to style it: Wear it with a lehenga, anarkali or saree for a wedding function. A centre part or neatly secured hairstyle can help the headpiece sit more comfortably and remain visible. Best for: Bridal-inspired looks, engagement ceremonies and statement festive dressing.

These gold-plated copper chandbali earrings feature white zircon and polki-style detailing, according to the product listing. Their large, traditional silhouette makes them a potential focal point for an ethnic outfit, especially if you want to skip a heavy necklace. How to style them: Pair them with a silk saree, a festive suit or a lehenga. Consider a bun or a swept-back hairstyle to keep the earrings visible. Best for: Wedding guests, festive celebrations and occasions where statement earrings can carry the look.

This is another Wynona mangalsutra listing to consider if you are looking for a short, traditional design with American diamond detailing. Compare its product photographs with the first option before choosing, as the two listings may differ in their pendant design, chain details, finish or sizing. How to style it: Keep it close to the neckline with a saree or a simple ethnic suit. It can also complement a contemporary outfit when you want to add a traditional detail without wearing a full jewellery set. Best for: Those looking for a delicate wedding-jewellery option.

For those who prefer a more elaborate necklace, this SANJOYA by EVERSTYLISH piece combines kundan-style detailing with multiple strands of pearls. The layered design can bring texture and visual interest to an otherwise simple outfit, particularly when the neckline leaves enough room for the jewellery to sit comfortably. How to style it: Pair it with a solid saree, a plain silk kurta or a lehenga blouse with a relatively simple neckline. Small earrings may be enough if the necklace is already substantial. Best for: Festive gatherings, wedding functions and traditional statement looks. How to recreate Alia Bhatt-inspired jewellery looks The easiest way to get the look right is to choose one focal point rather than wearing every statement accessory together. For a wedding guest outfit: Choose a layered pearl necklace or statement chandbalis, then keep the remaining jewellery relatively restrained.

For a bridal-inspired look: A kundan mathapatti works best when the hairstyle and neckline allow it to stand out.

For understated traditional dressing: A short mangalsutra or delicate earrings can add detail without making the outfit feel overly embellished.

For a contemporary festive look: Pair traditional jewellery with a clean silhouette, a solid-coloured outfit or a modern blouse. Before ordering, check the listed materials, dimensions, closure details, customer photographs and return policy. Gold-plated jewellery, imitation kundan and American diamond designs can look different in person from their listing photographs, and the product description should not be treated as proof that an item is identical to jewellery worn by Alia Bhatt. You do not need an entire celebrity-style jewellery collection to recreate Alia Bhatt-inspired looks. A layered pearl necklace, a pair of statement chandbalis or a delicate mangalsutra can each make a difference when styled with the right outfit. For a more versatile purchase, start with a piece you can wear across several occasions. Save the mathapatti and more elaborate statement jewellery for events where you want a distinctly dressed-up look. Similar stories for you: 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe The 'Quiet Luxury' secret: 5 Simple fashion hacks to look expensive on a budget 5 Capsule fashion investments for September 2026 that skip the microtrend noise

Alia Bhatt-inspired jewellery: FAQs What jewellery styles is Alia Bhatt known for wearing? Her public looks include a mix of traditional and contemporary jewellery, including statement earrings, pearls and occasion-specific Indian jewellery. What should I check before buying celebrity-inspired jewellery online? Review the materials, dimensions, product images, customer reviews and return policy. Celebrity-inspired branding does not guarantee that a product is identical to the original jewellery. Can kundan earrings be worn without a necklace? Yes. Statement kundan earrings can work well on their own, particularly with embroidered outfits or when you want a less crowded look. How can I style a pearl choker with Indian wear? Pair it with a saree, lehenga or suit with a relatively simple neckline so the layered pearls remain the focal point.