Amazon offers up to 50% off on AC blankets: Stay cosy and comfortable in summer heat

When the temperatures are soaring, AC blankets, become your best buddy in keeping you cool and cosy at the same time. These air conditioner blankets, or cooling blankets, are specially designed bedding accessories that offer optimal comfort in air-conditioned environments. At Amazon, you can get up to 50% off on a wide range of AC blankets. AC blankets at up to 50% off

These AC blankets are made from lightweight, breathable, and thermoregulation materials such as cotton, bamboo fibre, or microfibers, AC blankets provide just the right amount of warmth without causing overheating.

So, have a look at these best AC blankets to stay cool and comfortable during peak summer days.

Wrap yourself in the breathable softness of the Baarno Zard AC Dohar. This lightweight dohar for double bed makes it perfect for mild summers and AC rooms. The elegant zard pattern adds a traditional touch, while its cotton blend ensures comfort. So, be it lounging or sleeping, this dohar brings effortless cosiness. Snuggle up in style, this piece isn’t just a blanket, it’s a mood.

Ready to elevate your sleep game? THE JAIPUR WALA Organic Mulmul Cotton Dohar is made from ultra-soft, breathable organic cotton and is ideal for summer nights and cool AC rooms. Moreover, the hand-printed Jaipuri design adds a touch of artisanal elegance. Lightweight yet warm, this AC blanket is gentle on the skin and to the environment. Be it your daytime naps or nightly rest, this dohar invites relaxation.

Upgrade your summer nights with SPREAD SPAIN Mushy Microfiber AC Quilt. With a cosy 200 GSM fill, this blanket is perfectly balanced for AC comfort. Made from ultra-soft microfiber, this blanket is plush, durable, and gentle against your skin. The contemporary design fits effortlessly into any modern bedroom. Easy to maintain, this quilt is the ultimate blend of style and practicality.

Want your summer days and nights to feel like a breeze? maspar brings you effortless summer comfort with its 110 GSM AC Room Cotton Quilt. This lightweight double bed blanket is made from high-quality cotton that keeps you cool while adding a cosy layer. Its chic, minimal design enhances your bedroom aesthetics. Ideal for air-conditioned rooms or warm evenings, it's soft, breathable, and stylishly understated.

Make bedtime your favourite part of the day with the TIQH Reversible Blanket, pure cotton luxury with a heavy yet airy feel. This double bed blanket features a super-soft touch and its reversible design lets you switch up your style effortlessly. This breathable blanket is made for durability and all-season charm, and blends practicality with plushness.

Ready to add handcrafted elegance to your bedding? Fall in love with heritage charm through the Housi Hand Block Print Dohar. Made from breathable cotton, this lightweight blanket is perfect for summer nights and air-conditioned spaces. Each piece features intricate hand block prints, making every dohar a unique work of art. Soft to the touch and visually striking, it’s comfort with a cultural twist.

Sleep like royalty with THE CURIO STREET Premium Jaipuri Quilt. This double bed AC-friendly quilt is a blend of rich tradition and cosy comfort. The intricate Jaipuri patterns of this blanket are hand-stitched, giving your room a touch of regal charm. Lightweight yet warming, this blanket is perfect for cool summer nights. Be it styling your bed or seeking restful sleep, this quilt delivers both.

8. Woodsy Jaipuri Razai Rajasthani Reversible Light Weight Double Bed

Embrace Rajasthani tradition with the Woodsy Jaipuri Razai. This reversible rajai features playful polka dot hand block prints on soft, breathable cotton. Lightweight and cosy, it’s perfect for AC rooms and warm weather. The artisanal design of this blanket adds a rustic yet cheerful vibe to your bedroom. Be it draped or wrapped, it promises stylish comfort with a cultural soul.

A few more AC blankets for you:

FAQ for AC blanket How is an AC blanket different from a regular blanket? AC blankets are typically made from lightweight, breathable materials that offer just the right amount of warmth without making you overheat. They’re perfect for indoor use, especially in cool, controlled climates.

Can I use an AC blanket all year round? Absolutely! AC blankets are versatile enough for year-round use, especially indoors where air conditioning keeps the environment cool regardless of the season.

What materials are used in an AC blanket? Most AC blankets are made from soft, breathable fabrics like: Microfiber Fleece Cotton blends Bamboo fabric These materials help maintain a comfortable temperature.

Is it machine washable? Yes! Most AC blankets are machine washable. Always check the care label, but typically, a gentle cycle with cold water works best. Tumble dry on low or air dry.

Will it overheat or cause sweating? Nope! AC blankets are designed to regulate body temperature. The breathable fabric allows air circulation, preventing overheating or night sweats.

