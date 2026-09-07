Radhika Merchant wears rare 18K white-gold watch adorned with 1,700+ diamonds and emeralds; know its jaw-dropping price

Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, has a knack for all things luxury. From exquisite jewellery to statement accessories, she often leaves fashion enthusiasts taking notes. At the recent 40th anniversary celebration of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai, Radhika stunned in an embroidered jacket-style top paired with a printed skirt. But it was her rare timepiece that truly stole the spotlight. Let’s take a closer look at the luxe watch and find out just how much it costs. (Also read: Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are a vision in couture at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary )

Radhika Merchant’s rare Patek Philippe watch Radhika was seen wearing the Patek Philippe Twenty-4 Haute Joaillerie (Ref. 4909-107G), an exceptionally rare high-jewellery timepiece produced as a unique piece.

The watch features a rectangular, cambered case crafted from 18K white gold, measuring approximately 24mm in width and 27.8mm in length. Its dial is completely paved with diamonds and emeralds, while feuille-style hands and Roman numeral markers at 12 and 6 add to its classic appeal.

But the real showstopper is the elaborate gem setting. The timepiece features 864 baguette-cut diamonds weighing approximately 33.64 carats, along with 855 additional diamonds weighing around 1.62 carats. It is further adorned with 54 marquise-cut emeralds of approximately 1.29 carats and another 241 emeralds weighing around 1.69 carats.