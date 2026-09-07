Planning your bridal look? 5 lehenga styles every bride-to-be should know before the big day
If you are a 2026-27 bride, here are lehenga styles you should know before you start shopping for your wedding look.
Choosing your bridal lehenga is about more than finding a beautiful outfit. It is about discovering a style that feels true to you and the celebration you have imagined. From timeless Indian weaves to contemporary silhouettes and playful colours, fashion designer Ridhi Garg shared lehenga styles every bride should know about.
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1. The Banarasi lehenga
“For the bride who is drawn to timeless Indian elegance, the Banarasi lehenga is an effortless classic,” said Ridhi Garg. Known for its rich silk, intricate woven motifs and luminous finish, it brings a regal quality to the bridal wardrobe. A vibrant combination of pink, orange and purple adds a youthful touch to the traditional weave, creating a look that feels festive, luxurious and full of character.
2. The corset lehenga
The corset lehenga is for the modern bride who wants to experiment with structure and silhouette. A fitted corset blouse paired with a voluminous lehenga creates a striking contrast between contemporary tailoring and traditional dressing. In a warm rust orange shade, the look feels sophisticated, confident and effortlessly fashion-forward.
3. The mirror work lehenga
For brides who love a little sparkle, mirror work brings light and movement to the ensemble. According to Ridhi Garg, a rich green lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments feels glamorous without losing its elegance. Paired with a contemporary blouse and delicate dupatta, it is an ideal choice for a bride who wants her outfit to catch the light and the attention.
4. The colourful and easy-breezy lehenga
For the bride who wants to have a little fun with tradition, a colourful lehenga can be the perfect choice. Soft grey paired with playful pink, delicate florals and an airy silhouette creates a look that feels fresh and unexpected.
Light, expressive and effortlessly eye-catching, it is made for the bride who wants to stand out without feeling weighed down by her outfit. Ridhi Garg highlighted that the right lehenga does more than complete your bridal look. It becomes a part of how you remember one of the most special days of your life.
5. The traditional Rajasthani lehenga
For those who love the richness of Indian craft, a traditional Rajasthani lehenga makes a statement through colour, detailing and heritage. “Deep red tones, ornate embroidery and a long, beautifully draped dupatta come together to create a grand bridal silhouette. It is a celebration of tradition for the bride who wants her wedding look to feel rooted and regal,” said Ridhi Garg.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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