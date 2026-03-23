Amit Aggarwal decodes the making of ‘Orizon’ with Indriya at Lakme Fashion Week
Lakme Fashion Week 2026 showcased a collaboration between Aditya Birla’s Indriya and Amit Aggarwal.
In collaboration with Indriya, fashion designer Amit Aggarwal served some of the most stunning fashion moments in the Lakme Fashion Week 2026. Titled as ‘Orizon,’ the partnership brought sculptural fashion and luminous Polki jewellery together in a contemporary articulation of heritage. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Amit Aggarwal decoded this collaboration and threw light on his exceptional design.
Also read | Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia to Khushi Kapoor: Stars turn muse for designers in pretty lehengas at Lakme Fashion Week
Amit Aggarwal on his engineered design
Amit Aggarwal is known for its engineered garments rather than simply constructed ones. On talking about his new age designs, he said, “I pay close attention to the human body.” “I think the human form and how it reacts to the soul that resides within it, really is a math and a science of its own. And I think I'm truly always very inspired by that. The clothing that I do is always, you know, an amalgamation of all these aspects,” he added.
Amit further said, “I'm not always just inspired by the human body. I'm not just inspired by the person. It is an amalgamation of the aura that a person creates, which allows me to engineer clothes around them.”
Amit has always worked with unconventional materials and techniques, which makes him stand out amongst other designers. Sharing more about his designing techniques, he said, “I think the fact that I come from a family of engineers who have always experimented so much with different materials. I grew up literally in my father's factory, where he would weld things and put things together. My brother's a sound engineer. So, I think throughout my life, I saw him putting engineering little parts together. Also, as a child, I was always a science geek. So, I think putting all of those things together, materiality of things has always been something that has truly drawn my attention and inspired me.”
Amit Aggarwal on ‘Orizon’
Talking about his collaboration with Indriya at Lakme Fashion Week, Amit said, “I think both jewellery at Indriya and clothing at Amit Agarwal chase the concept of light. I think nothing would actually come to life without light.” He further added, “Diamonds or polki shine brighter with light, and Amit Agarwal shines better with light. And I think that was honestly the very basic thought, but I think it really germinated the idea of this collaboration.”
He especially highlighted the showcase that placed contemporary Polki craftsmanship of Indriya at the centre of one of India’s most influential fashion platforms. Indriya paid homage to India’s cultural heritage through polki and diamonds, complemented by Amit Aggarwal’s signature Banarsi weaves and mirror work, submitting a redefined, modern Indian expression.
On the ramp, Disha Patani took centre stage as the showstopper, adorned in Indriya’s captivating jewellery, paired with Amit Aggarwal’s sculptural couture. Her presence brought Orizon to life, embodying a powerful expression of heritage reimagined, where tradition meets modernity in a luminous, contemporary form.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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