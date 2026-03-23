Amit Aggarwal decodes the making of ‘Orizon’ with Indriya at Lakme Fashion Week

Amit Aggarwal is known for its engineered garments rather than simply constructed ones. On talking about his new age designs, he said, “I pay close attention to the human body.” “I think the human form and how it reacts to the soul that resides within it, really is a math and a science of its own. And I think I'm truly always very inspired by that. The clothing that I do is always, you know, an amalgamation of all these aspects,” he added.

In collaboration with Indriya, fashion designer Amit Aggarwal served some of the most stunning fashion moments in the Lakme Fashion Week 2026. Titled as ‘Orizon,’ the partnership brought sculptural fashion and luminous Polki jewellery together in a contemporary articulation of heritage. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Amit Aggarwal decoded this collaboration and threw light on his exceptional design.

Amit further said, “I'm not always just inspired by the human body. I'm not just inspired by the person. It is an amalgamation of the aura that a person creates, which allows me to engineer clothes around them.”

Amit has always worked with unconventional materials and techniques, which makes him stand out amongst other designers. Sharing more about his designing techniques, he said, “I think the fact that I come from a family of engineers who have always experimented so much with different materials. I grew up literally in my father's factory, where he would weld things and put things together. My brother's a sound engineer. So, I think throughout my life, I saw him putting engineering little parts together. Also, as a child, I was always a science geek. So, I think putting all of those things together, materiality of things has always been something that has truly drawn my attention and inspired me.”