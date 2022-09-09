Ananya Panday's bikini diaries in Capri has a ZNMD reference

Ananya Panday is living it up in Capri. The actor recently flew to Italy to have a vacation and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself soaking the Italy sun. The actor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her ventures in Capri and we are scurrying to take notes on how to plan a fun holiday like Ananya did. The actor is also slaying fashion goals like a pro. Matching the beach vibes of Capri, Ananya chose to deck up in stunning bikinis in this vacation and they are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. Capri is an island in Italy's Bay of Naples, known for its rugged landscape and shopping markets. Ananya is basking in the Capri sun and doing it all in style in this vacation.

Ananya is loving it in Capri. The actor shared a slew of pictures of her recent ventures in Capri and they feature it all – stunning landscapes, Ananya in a bikini and a heart-shaped cave, which was one of Ananya's landmark attractions in this vacation. The actor shared a few snippets from her recent day out in the sun and with the sea in Capri and it is all things fun. The actor picked a stunning bikini for the day out and we are loving it. The white bikini featured floral patterns in shades of orange and green, and featured frills at the neckline. She teamed it with matching lowers with high waist details. The lowers also came with frills at the waist. On a yacht, Ananya posed for sun kissed pictures and looked as ravishing as ever. She also shared her playlist for the day with her fans and it has a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reference - "Boat Day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart shaped cave and listened to ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ on loop," read the actor's caption. Take a look at her vacay album here:

Ananya accessorised her look for the boat day in a sleek silver neck chain with a pendant. The actor wore her tresses into a messy ponytail and added tinted shades to her look. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Ananya aced the look to perfection.