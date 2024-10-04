Anita Dongre unveils the first Diwali Barbie dressed in Rajasthan-inspired lehenga: 'Looks like Priyanka Chopra'

Anita Dongre and Barbie unveiled the first Diwali doll today with an Instagram post. Dressed in a traditional Rajasthan-inspired koti vest, the Barbie got love from netizens. (Also Read | Denim-on-denim is back: After Taylor Swift, Kriti Sanon picks the Versace bustier for an uber-cool look) Anita Dongre's Diwali-inspired Barbie reminds internet of Priyanka Chopra.

Anita Dongre and Barbie launch new Diwali-inspired doll

The Diwali-inspired Barbie, celebrating the Festival of Lights, wears a lehenga set with nature-inspired motifs. A contemporary take on the traditional lehenga, the outfit has a cropped blouse, a vest, and an A-line skirt. According to Anita Dongre, the ensemble represents the fashion-forward modern Indian woman. Additionally, it “pays homage to Anita’s heritage and the time-honoured craftsmanship of the rural women artisans who sustain its traditions.”

Apart from the navy blue printed lehenga, the Barbie sports a middle part with the hair secured in a ponytail. Meanwhile, jhumkis, bangles, bindi, kohl-lined eyes, stilettos, and pink lips complete the styling.

How did the internet react?

Desi netizens loved the India-inspired Barbie launch. A user thought the Barbie looked like Priyanka Chopra. The Instagram page Diet Paratha wrote, “Not Barbie dressing better than Rihanna in Gujarat AND the diaspora for festive szn.”

One wrote, “I wish she existed when I was growing up. Can't wait to buy her for my daughter.” Another commented, “Younger me would be crying happy tears at this.” A fan wrote, “I need this. NOW!” Another commented, “Can’t wait to celebrate Diwali with her.”

Is Barbie Gen-Z or millennial?

In an interview with Vogue, when asked whether Barbie is Gen-Z or a millennial, Anita said, “That’s a tough one. I think she carries the modern sensibilities of Gen Z with her individuality. But she also has the grace and elegance that all generations appreciate. She is a timeless beauty that transcends age.”

The designer added, "She is a symbol of empowerment to young girls, reminding them that they can be both. Look at how much change is happening in our country – she represents the India of today. I wanted every South Asian child to look at this Indian Barbie with pride – that was very important to me.”