Aryan Khan, Suhana and Gauri Khan take over Dubai in stylish outfits; Shah Rukh Khan impresses with cool 'Gen Z' look

Shah Rukh Khan grabbed attention atson Aryan Khan's D'yavol X event in Dubai on Sunday night. The 58-year-old actor was seen dancing, with several videos of him grooving to his hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" going viral on social media. Aryan Khan was spotted in photos shared online, along with his mother Gauri Khan, and sister Suhana Khan, who also attended the event. Khan family shines in style at Dubai event(Instagram)

It's clear that style runs in the Khan family, and the latest event was no exception. King Khan captured hearts with his dapper look, while the rest of the family members also showcased their fashion prowess. Let's take a look at what each of them wore. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, strikes signature pose at son Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL event in Dubai. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan

If there were a competition for looking younger with each passing day, Shah Rukh Khan would undoubtedly take the crown. He showcased a Gen Z-inspired look, sporting a classic grey T-shirt and trendy cargo pants, along with a stylish blue open jacket, all from his son's brand D'yavol X. To complete his ensemble, he added a grey cap and a pair of funky shades. Interestingly, the superstar embraced his grey hair at the event, proving that age is just a number.

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan looked dapper in a white T-shirt adorned with a quirky black graphic. He paired it with a chic white open jacket and relaxed-fit washed blue denim jeans. Completing his ensemble with a fun pair of sneakers, gelled hair, and a clean-shaven look, he exuded effortless style while maintaining his signature poker face.

Guari Khan

Gauri Khan stunned in a black dress featuring a deep V-neckline adorned with a classy Chanel brooch. The striking cut-out detailing at the midriff, power shoulders, elbow-length sleeves, and uneven hemline added to the drama of her look. She accessorised with hoop earrings, a bracelet adorning her wrist, golden clutch bag and pair of high heels. With her nude makeup and loose tresses, she finished off her chic look.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan exudes glamour in a mini grey bodycon dress with an off-shoulder neckline. She styled it with statement earrings and shimmery silver stiletto heels. Her look was completed with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and loose, flowing tresses.