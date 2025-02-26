When it comes to makeup, finding the perfect shade of red lipstick can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it's essential to consider factors like longevity, pigmentation, and finish. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 8 best blood red lipsticks available in 2025. Whether you prefer a matte velvet finish or a creamy liquid stain, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive guide. Read on to explore detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to find the ideal lipstick for your beauty arsenal. Blood red lipsticks are a must have for anyone looking for bold and festive lips.

The Colors Queen Color It All Lip Crayon in Blood Red is a non-transfer, waterproof, and smudge-proof formula. This 3.5g lip crayon provides intense color payoff and long-lasting wear. It glides on smoothly and delivers a matte finish that lasts all day.

The Mattlook Matte Crush Velvet Mousse Lipstick in Blood Red comes in a pack of two 10ml lipsticks. This formula offers a plush, velvet matte finish with a lightweight feel. The mousse-like texture ensures comfortable wear without drying out the lips.

The Fashion Colour Jersy Girl Kiss Proof Lipstick in Blood Red offers a waterproof and long-lasting matte finish. This 7g lipstick is designed to resist smudging and fading, making it ideal for all-day wear.

The Glam21 Kiss Proof Creamy Matte Liquid Lip Stain in Blood Red is a 6g lipstick with a rich, creamy texture. It dries down to a matte finish that is both kiss-proof and long-lasting, perfect for all-day wear.

The CVB Super Stay Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick in Blood Red offers a 3.5g non-transfer formula that delivers intense pigmentation and a matte finish. This lipstick is designed to stay put without smudging or fading.

The Fashion Colour No-Transfer Matte Waterproof Lipstick in Blood Red is a 2.6g lipstick designed to provide a long-lasting, waterproof, and matte finish. This formula is resistant to smudging and fading, making it ideal for all-day wear.

The MS Glamour Intense Matte Long-Lasting Liquid Lip Color in Blood Red is a liquid lipstick with a lightweight, long-lasting formula. This lipstick dries down to a matte finish that is both intense and comfortable to wear.

The Cameleon Crayon Long-Lasting Lipstick Pencil in Blood Red is a 1g lipstick pencil with a creamy, long-lasting formula. This pencil delivers intense color and a comfortable, non-drying finish.

Blood red lipsticks top features and comparison:

Best Blood Red Lipstick Longevity Finish Size Waterproof Colors Queen Lip Crayon 8 hours Matte 3.5g Yes Mattlook Velvet Mousse 6 hours Velvet matte 10ml No Fashion Colour Kiss Proof 12 hours Matte 7g Yes Glam21 Creamy Matte 10 hours Matte 6g Yes CVB Super Stay 8 hours Matte 3.5g Yes Fashion Colour Waterproof 10 hours Matte 2.6g Yes MS Glamour Liquid Lip Color 12 hours Matte 6g No Cameleon Lipstick Pencil 6 hours Creamy 1g No

FAQs on blood red lipstick What is the average price of these lipsticks? The average price of the featured lipsticks ranges from Rs. 200 to Rs. 600, offering options for various budgets.

Are these lipsticks suitable for sensitive skin? The lipsticks are formulated to be gentle on the skin, but it's recommended to check the ingredient list for any known allergens.

Do these lipsticks transfer onto cups or masks? Most of the featured lipsticks are designed to be non-transfer or kiss-proof, minimizing transfer onto cups or masks.

Are these lipsticks suitable for all skin tones? The blood red shade is universally flattering and complements a wide range of skin tones, making it suitable for most individuals.

