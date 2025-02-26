Best blood red lipsticks to buy in 2025; Top picks for a bold look that will help you redefine your makeup routine
Discover the top blood red lipsticks with long-lasting, waterproof, and smudge-proof formulas. Find the perfect lipstick for your needs and budget.
When it comes to makeup, finding the perfect shade of red lipstick can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it's essential to consider factors like longevity, pigmentation, and finish. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 8 best blood red lipsticks available in 2025. Whether you prefer a matte velvet finish or a creamy liquid stain, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive guide. Read on to explore detailed product descriptions, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to find the ideal lipstick for your beauty arsenal.
The Colors Queen Color It All Lip Crayon in Blood Red is a non-transfer, waterproof, and smudge-proof formula. This 3.5g lip crayon provides intense color payoff and long-lasting wear. It glides on smoothly and delivers a matte finish that lasts all day.
The Mattlook Matte Crush Velvet Mousse Lipstick in Blood Red comes in a pack of two 10ml lipsticks. This formula offers a plush, velvet matte finish with a lightweight feel. The mousse-like texture ensures comfortable wear without drying out the lips.
The Fashion Colour Jersy Girl Kiss Proof Lipstick in Blood Red offers a waterproof and long-lasting matte finish. This 7g lipstick is designed to resist smudging and fading, making it ideal for all-day wear.
The Glam21 Kiss Proof Creamy Matte Liquid Lip Stain in Blood Red is a 6g lipstick with a rich, creamy texture. It dries down to a matte finish that is both kiss-proof and long-lasting, perfect for all-day wear.
The CVB Super Stay Non-Transfer Matte Lipstick in Blood Red offers a 3.5g non-transfer formula that delivers intense pigmentation and a matte finish. This lipstick is designed to stay put without smudging or fading.
The Fashion Colour No-Transfer Matte Waterproof Lipstick in Blood Red is a 2.6g lipstick designed to provide a long-lasting, waterproof, and matte finish. This formula is resistant to smudging and fading, making it ideal for all-day wear.
The MS Glamour Intense Matte Long-Lasting Liquid Lip Color in Blood Red is a liquid lipstick with a lightweight, long-lasting formula. This lipstick dries down to a matte finish that is both intense and comfortable to wear.
The Cameleon Crayon Long-Lasting Lipstick Pencil in Blood Red is a 1g lipstick pencil with a creamy, long-lasting formula. This pencil delivers intense color and a comfortable, non-drying finish.
Blood red lipsticks top features and comparison:
|Best Blood Red Lipstick
|Longevity
|Finish
|Size
|Waterproof
|Colors Queen Lip Crayon
|8 hours
|Matte
|3.5g
|Yes
|Mattlook Velvet Mousse
|6 hours
|Velvet matte
|10ml
|No
|Fashion Colour Kiss Proof
|12 hours
|Matte
|7g
|Yes
|Glam21 Creamy Matte
|10 hours
|Matte
|6g
|Yes
|CVB Super Stay
|8 hours
|Matte
|3.5g
|Yes
|Fashion Colour Waterproof
|10 hours
|Matte
|2.6g
|Yes
|MS Glamour Liquid Lip Color
|12 hours
|Matte
|6g
|No
|Cameleon Lipstick Pencil
|6 hours
|Creamy
|1g
|No
FAQs on blood red lipstick
- What is the average price of these lipsticks?
The average price of the featured lipsticks ranges from Rs. 200 to Rs. 600, offering options for various budgets.
- Are these lipsticks suitable for sensitive skin?
The lipsticks are formulated to be gentle on the skin, but it's recommended to check the ingredient list for any known allergens.
- Do these lipsticks transfer onto cups or masks?
Most of the featured lipsticks are designed to be non-transfer or kiss-proof, minimizing transfer onto cups or masks.
- Are these lipsticks suitable for all skin tones?
The blood red shade is universally flattering and complements a wide range of skin tones, making it suitable for most individuals.
