Best casual wear for women on Myntra: Explore and shop Anouk, Roadster, Kalini and more

Imagine an outfit that gives you a seamless transition from your morning routine to your evening friend’s meet! Casual wear has emerged as a must-have staple in every woman’s wardrobe to make your outfit travel with your day. An ideal choice of casual wear for women isn’t just about comfort; it is about the way you express your individuality and preference. They offer the ultimate comfort in a trendy way to spend your day efficiently. What’s more special about choosing casual wear? You can style every casual wear in the way you prefer. Also, as fashion evolves in day-to-day life, you will have the chance to explore many different styles of casual wear to accompany each day. Best Casual Wear for Women

Whether you are running errands, hanging out with friends, going shopping or visiting your favourite spots, there is casual wear for women that suits every occasion. Ranging from kurtas and maxi dresses to jumpsuits and co-ord dresses, there are many options to choose from. There are various brands like Anouk, Roadster, Kalini, Stylum and more that offer some of the best women’s casual wear. Every brand presents different casual wear for women in a unique way. Elevate your wardrobe with the best choices of women’s casual wear from top brands.

Top Picks of Casual Wear for Women

Ranging from jeans paired with cotton tees to maxi dresses, there are various casual wear for women. Here are some options to definitely explore for your next shopping spree.

When you are looking for a perfect blend of Western style and comfort in your casual attire, try this jumper dress. Exhibiting a versatile look, this casual wear for women can be worn on different occasions, like friends’ outings, brunch and more. With a mix of cotton and polyester, this jumper dress offers a fine stretchability that fits women of diverse body types. Also, this fabric remains soft on your skin and gives excellent breathability to wear even during your summer days. The presence of slits near the hem eases your movements, making this midi-length dress a reliable casual wear. With a round neck and long sleeves, this jumper dress elevates your Western look.

Styling Tips:

Choose minimalistic sneakers or open-toe heels for added fashion.

Accompany a sling bag or cross-body bag with this jumper dress.

Occasion Casual friends out, coffee time or brunch Fabric Cotton and polyester Washing Care Machine wash

Enjoy your leisure time in a more relaxed way by wearing this drop-shoulder T-shirt from Roadster. Exhibiting a vibrant and colourful graphic pattern all over the T-shirt, it makes a perfect outfit for your casual outing. Its oversized fit gives an effortless and comfortable wearing for women of various body types. Also, with a drop-shoulder model and short sleeves, this T-shirt exhibits a really cosy look. With a cotton make, it remains breathable and soft, making it an ideal casual wear for women. Your relaxed weekends can be fulfilled by accompanying this T-shirt to your outings.

Styling Tips:

Pair it with denim jeans, trousers or shorts to have a chill time.

Women's sneakers in white or mixed colours enhance their stylish finish.

Occasion Casual friends out, long trip or vacation Fabric Cotton Washing Care Machine wash

Are you ready for your girls’ outing? Then, this jumpsuit will never fail to comfort you in all ways throughout your enjoyment. Made of viscose rayon fabric, this jumpsuit remains lightweight and allows you to be comfortable in your movements during your outings or weekend events. The waist tie-up gives you a flattering fit while exerting a fashionable look. Its fine and sturdy zipper closure at the back remains so thin that it is less visible to interrupt the elegant prints. In addition, its sleeveless look not only keeps you cool and comfortable but also makes it more stylish. With a side pocket, you can easily carry your smartphones, Airpods, headphones and keys wherever you go.

Styling Tips:

A sling bag or a handheld bag makes a perfect companion to this jumpsuit.

Choose a simple-looking sneaker for this jumpsuit if you are heading to adventurous outings. Otherwise, try open-toe heels or flats for a friend’s gathering for coffee, brunch or dinner.

Occasion Weekend events or relaxed outings Fabric Viscose Washing Care Machine wash

When you need casual wear that gives an effortless transition from day to night and for all events, go for this fit-and-flare dress. Fully endorsed in printed pattern, this casual wear for women is an excellent addition to your wardrobe. With a modest knee-length finish, this dress is suitable for casual outings like brunch or a day out and suits any semi-formal occasion. Its pure cotton material gives you breathable wear that lets you stay cool and dry with its excellent moisture-wicking properties. With puffy short sleeves and a mandarin collar, it exudes a stylish and rich look irrespective of the event you attend.

Styling Tips:

A simple sneaker in a subtle colour, flats or open-toe heels elevate its complete look.

Carry a tote bag or style with a sling bag.

Mandarin collar can be perfectly complemented with oversized earrings, whereas short sleeves go well with an elegant bracelet or watch.

Occasion A relaxed day out or semi-formal occasions Fabric Cotton Washing Care Hand wash

Would you like a traditional touch to your casual wear for women? Get this kurta with trousers that remain a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Exhibiting a co-ord look, this kurta is accompanied by matching trousers so that you need not search for a separate bottom for pairing it. Both kurta and trousers are made of premium cotton material, making it a reliable choice for any occasion. This straight-cut kurta with a mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves gives you an elegant look. The trousers are calf-length, giving a trendy touch to the casual outfit.

Styling Tips:

Opt for flats or open-toe heels to ideally complement this kurta.

Add oversized earrings, bracelets and a watch for an ethnic touch to this modern outfit.

Occasion A relaxed get-together or brunch Fabric Cotton Washing Care Gentle Hand wash

Whether you go for an evening coffee or a day out, this A-line kurti is a great casual wear for women. Giving a bright and vibrant finish with its colourful abstract printed pattern, this kurti enhances every woman’s wardrobe collection. Its three-quarter sleeves and mandarin collar elevate the elegance of the A-line cut of this kurti. With the cotton fabric, you can wear it long without any discomfort or sweating. It also remains soft on your skin, offering the ultimate comfort for your casual visits to places. The A-line silhouette of this kurti provides a flattering fit, giving you a stylish look.

Styling Tips:

Pair it with leggings, jeans or ankle-length trousers for a chic look.

An open-toe block heel adds a rich look to this kurti.

With an oversized modern earring and chunky bracelets, you can go with trendy attire.

Occasion Relaxed outings, casual gatherings, or daily errands Fabric Cotton Washing Care Machine wash

Want to try a different pairing of your tops apart from jeans and trousers? Try maxi skirts that complete any ensemble. Its viscose rayon fabric gives a flattering silhouette that allows easy movements. Also, it gives a fine breathability all through your wear. With an elastic waistband, this skirt stands sturdy enough and comforts your all-day wear. Whereas its slip-on closure allows you to wear them on and off when running errands easily. Its abstract printed pattern makes this skirt a versatile addition to casual wear for women.

Occasion Casual evening outings or relaxed, warm days Fabric Viscose Rayon Washing Care Machine wash

Do you prefer a cool vibe all day? Try this cropped top that makes a trendy and versatile addition to any woman’s collection. Exhibiting a sleek and fitted design, this cropped top flatters the natural curve of your body. In addition, its high neck and long sleeves elevate its modern look, making it a perfect casual wear for women. Its regular length and clean, solid look allow you to easily pair it with any high-waist trousers, shorts or skirts, depending on the occasion you wear it. Although it features long sleeves, your hand movements aren’t restricted.

Occasion Casual evening outings or relaxed gatherings Fabric Cotton and lycra Washing Care Machine wash

Your casual ensemble can be boldly complemented with these straight-fit chinos. Featuring a vertical striped pattern, it adds a modern and chic touch to your outfit. It gives a sleek finish and straight fit that flatters various body types of women while also providing ease of movement. Its nylon fabric offers fine stretchability, making your casual wear more comfortable. The presence of 4 pockets lets you carry your belongings and go hands-free. Its elasticated waistband gives perfect support all day while also giving a clean look without belt loops.

Styling Tips:

Light coloured shirt, a tee or a cropped top goes well with chinos trousers.

Pair with pointed-toe heels for an elevated look.

Occasion Casual outings and smart-casual events Fabric Nylon Washing Care Machine wash

Make your casual days more stylish and comfortable with this combination of a top with matching trousers. The co-ords look of this outfit adds a polished look that blends comfort with style. With its viscose rayon fabric, it remains lightweight and breathable all day, making it an ideal choice of casual wear for women. The V-neck pattern with a sleeveless design enhances its modern look. With a tie-up rope in the waist, you can adjust it accordingly to get a flattering silhouette. The slip-on closure of these trousers allows you to easily wear them on and off, even when you are running errands.

Styling Tips:

Oversized earring with sunglasses and a bold watch makes a complementing style.

Slip-on sneakers and pointed or open-toe heels are a good pairing.

Occasion Casual outings, shopping and friends meet Fabric Viscose rayon Washing Care Machine wash

Product Ratings

Products Ratings Van Heusen Woman Striped Round Neck Midi Jumper Dress 4.6 Roadster The Life Co. Printed Drop-Shoulder Sleeves Pure Cotton T-shirt 4 Anouk Printed Basic Jumpsuit 4.4 KALINI Floral Printed Mandarin Collar Puff Sleeves Cotton Fit and Flare Dress 4.3 KALINI Women Violet Pure Cotton Kurta with Trousers 4.2 Rain & Rainbow Abstract Print A-Line Cotton Kurti 4.2 NYPA Women Abstract Printed Flared Maxi Skirts 4.3 SASSAFRAS Black High Neck Cropped Top 4.4 FableStreet Livin Striped Straight Fit Chinos Trousers 4.5 Stylum Printed V-Neck Top With Printed Straight Trousers 4.3

Finding the perfect casual wear that combines style, comfort, and versatility is essential for every woman’s wardrobe. Brands like Anouk, Roadster, and Kalini offer a diverse range of options that cater to different tastes and occasions. By exploring their collections, you can elevate your everyday outfits with ease, ensuring you always look chic and feel confident. Embrace your personal style on Myntra and enjoy the journey of discovering the best casual wear that suits you!

FAQs What are the accessories that perfectly complement casual wear? Use modern or oversized jewellery, stylish bags, and chic footwear or sneakers to elevate your casual outfits. A scarf or a belt can also add a sophisticated touch.

Is casual wear suitable for the office? Yes, many casual wear options can be appropriate for the office and relaxed outings. Pair stylish tops or dresses with blazers or tailored pants and trousers for a professional look.

What are some of the current trends in casual wear for women? Oversized silhouettes, relaxed fits, bright colours, and playful patterns go with current trends. It may include drop-shoulder T-shirts, jumpsuits and many more.

Casual wear for women is suitable for which type of occasion? Casual wear with blazers, tailored pants, or trendy accessories goes well with casual and semi-formal events. However, when mixed and matched with colourful sneakers or footwear offers a relaxed style.

Are kurtas included in casual wear for women? Yes, kurtas are definitely included in casual wear for women. They are versatile and can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions.

